‘I think it’s time’: OIA passengers react to change in COVID-19 travel requirements

Orlando International Airport (WFTV.com News Staff)

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you are traveling to the United States, COVID-19 travel requirements have changed for international passengers.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The Biden administration announced the end of its negative COVID-19 testing requirement.

It means travelers to the United States from another country no longer need proof of a negative test.

Some international travelers are excited about the lifted restrictions.

“I think it’s time. I think we need to all kind of let out and get back to normal,” said Amelia Paligario.

That’s exactly what the White House decided to do. The Trump administration came up with the rule in early 2021.

The Biden administration made it stricter by requiring inbound travelers, including U.S. citizens, to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test a day before boarding U.S.-bound flights.

“Trying to find a lab in a different country isn’t the easiest thing in the world,” said Scott Berkeley, a traveler.

Berkeley had to get testing to fly home from Canada last week.

The rule change took effect yesterday. Brooke McNeil and her sister flew in today from Toronto.

“It was pretty relieving because we weren’t really keen on getting the COVID test because it’s just out of the way,” said McNeil.

Airlines are also happy about the change.

READ: How much tax does your state charge on gasoline? What makes up the price of a gallon?

They had been pushing the administration to drop the requirement because it was hurting demand for international trips.

Most noncitizen visitors to the U.S. will still have to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination before flying to the U.S.

Though a negative COVID-19 test is no longer required to enter the U.S. by plane, it is still a requirement for a number of other countries.

Make sure you double-check before flying out of the country.

©2022 Cox Media Group