Heat Advisory issued for Coastal Bryan, Coastal Chatham, Coastal Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 11:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 12:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. Target Area: Allendale; Colleton; Hampton The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for portions of Screven County in southeastern Georgia Hampton County in southeastern South Carolina Colleton County in southeastern South Carolina Allendale County in southeastern South Carolina * Until 1245 PM EDT. * At 1158 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Bamberg to near Barnwell to near Millett, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include: Allendale, Hampton, Lake Warren State Park, Colleton, Varnville, Fairfax, Brunson, Gifford, Sycamore, Luray, Smoaks, Lodge, Williams, Ulmer and Miley. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO