Kansas City, MO

Report: RB Jerick McKinnon re-signs with Chiefs

By Juan Cisneros
 3 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to reports , running back Jerick McKinnon is re-signing with the Kansas City Chiefs for one more season.

McKinnon joined the Chiefs in 2021 and played in 13 games, rushing for 62 yards on 12 touches. He was a factor in the passing game as well hauling in 13 passes for 107 yards and a touchdown.

His role increased as the 2021 season progressed, earning all three starts in the playoffs.

In the postseason, McKinnon rushed for 150 yards on 24 carried and caught 14 passes for 165 yards and a touchdown.

McKinnon returns to a running back room that hosts Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Ronald Jones II, Derrick Gore, and Isiah Pacheco.

Prior to joining the Chiefs, McKinnon spent four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings and a one-season stop with the San Francisco 49ers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

