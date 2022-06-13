ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WAFB

BRCC student chosen to take part in NASA scholars program

By Michael Simoneaux
WAFB
WAFB
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - NASA has selected Baton Rouge Community College student Brennen Collins to participate in the agency’s community college aerospace scholars program. BRCC said...

www.wafb.com

Comments / 2

Related
brproud.com

Two BRCC programs awarded $3M in federal grants

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Two programs at Baton Rouge Community College are set to receive $3 million in federal grants. One of BRCC’s Trio Upward Bound Programs serves Mckinley, Capitol, and Istrouma high schools while the second serves students at East Feliciana High School, according to BRCC. Officials from the community college said it’s the only one in the Louisiana Community and Technical College System to have an Upward Bound program serving low-income and first-generation students.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Desiree Williams: Becoming a teacher one of my best decisions

Louisiana native Desiree Williams found fulfillment in her career after shifting her life to become a teacher. Williams is originally from Baton Rouge. She moved to Lake Charles eight years ago, around the same time she began to teach. “I began my teaching journey in 2015,” she said. “When I...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nasa#College Student#Education#Brcc#Stem
brproud.com

SU System appoints new Director of Alumni Affairs

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Southern University System appoints a new Director of Alumni Affairs. Kendric D. Stewart, a three-time graduate of Southern University, has led information security in the corporate sector for over 15 years. He was the director of security operations at Stanford University Children’s Hospital in California. He focused on recognizing problem areas and shaped the hospital’s information security strategy and vision. Stewart also assisted national corporations like the FBI to investigate issues.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

EBR school system will reclaim Capitol High School from charter

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) voted to extend the Capitol Education Foundation contract to run Capitol High School for one more year before returning it to the EBR school system Tuesday. A laminated banner filled with thousands of signatures...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Juneteenth events happening in Baton Rouge

GET IT GROWING: Colorful Sunpatiens bloom through the summer. New Orleans pride parade returns to French Quarter. Students at Baton Rouge Community College received a treat on June 10. The school held a grand opening for its new food pantry, called The Store.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome talks Juneteenth celebrations

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRProud) – It’ll be a busy weekend in Baton Rouge because of Father’s Day as well as several Juneteenth celebrations happening to honor history. “Juneteenth commemorates the moment when African Americans were finally emancipated from their enslavement in the United States. It’s a day when everyone can celebrate and reflect on our history and work towards a more peaceful and prosperous community,” said Mayor-President Sharon Weston-Broome..
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Donaldsonville Downtown Development District wins national award, reaffirms Main Street accreditation for 2022

The Donaldsonville Downtown Development District has been selected as a Top 100 National Award Winner of the 2021 Small Town American Civic Award. The Small-Town America Civic Volunteer Award is an annual program that honors 100 extraordinary public service volunteer organizations in municipalities with populations under 25,000. It spotlights the...
brproud.com

Mayor Broome, MOVEBR break ground on new roadway behind local hospitals

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and the MOVEBR team broke ground Thursday on a new $4.3 million roadway that will be located behind two local hospitals. The new road named Midway Boulevard will be a two-lane half-mile road from Picardy Avenue to the new Constantin...
BATON ROUGE, LA
thelouisianaweekend.com

Local Celebrities Are Dancing For a Cause

Ascension Parish — BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - The Arc of East Ascension is holding their annual fundraising event “Dancing For A Cause” on July 9th at 7:00pm at the Lamar Dixon 4-H Building located at 931 St. Landry Road in Gonzales. Dancing For A Cause is modeled after the hit ABC show Dancing With The Stars. At this event, the “stars” are local celebrities, community leaders, and prominent Ascension Parish area citizens. The fundraiser will help fund housing, job training, educational programs, and activities. WAFB anchor Tisha Powell is one of the dancers for this year’s event. Tisha will dance with professional dancer Leonard Augustus, Jr. who is an Education Program Consultant with the Louisiana Department of Education. He also dances with the Baton Rouge Ballet Theater.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Around Zachary for June 15, 2022

A Water Sports Festival and Professional Extreme Water Sports Competition and Show will take place June 18 at Tri-Lakes, Bennett’s Water Ski and Wakeboard School, 18605 Barnett Road, in Zachary. Gates open at 5 p.m. Tickets are $25 per car. Limited VIP tickets are $100 per person and include...
ZACHARY, LA
WAFB

WAFB

25K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy