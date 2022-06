ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A shooting in Royal Palm Beach on Thursday night sent three males to the hospital, according to Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. According to PBSO, deputies were dispatched to a shooting at the 7-Eleven just east of Royal Palm Beach Blvd on Southern Blvd just before 9:00 pm. Upon arrival, deputies located three males males suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds (s).

