Health Headlines: Authorization expected for vaccines for the youngest children

By Darren Kramer
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

(WTNH) – In today’s health headlines, authorization is expected this week for vaccines for the youngest children. Plus, with BA4 and 5 on the rise in many parts of the world, are omicron-specific boosters coming?

Dr. F. Perry Wilson, Yale medicine physician and associate professor at Yale School of Medicine, is discussing these topics.

Watch the video above for the full segment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

