Jennifer Hudson Achieves EGOT Status With Tony Win For 'A Strange Loop'

By Margarida Bastos
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSinger, actress, and producer Jennifer Hudson is now officially part of the illustrious EGOT club. Her last needed award to complete the honor was a Tony Award and on Sunday, June 12, she emerged victorious for having produced Michael R. Jackson’s A Strange Loop. To achieve the status...

