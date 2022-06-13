Jennifer Hudson Achieves EGOT Status With Tony Win For 'A Strange Loop'

He may be the actor people love to hate at times, but Adam Sandler has given us some fine performances over the years, both comically and dramatically. In the early days of his career, he became renowned for his dumb, slapstick humor and amassed a large fan base during his years on Saturday Night Live. He landed his first major role as the titular character in Billy Madison, and while the cringe-comedy did not impress critics, it was a huge box office success. Sandler seemed to establish a pattern in the types of movies he starred in in the following years. It was not until 2002 that we saw a different side to him in Paul Thomas Anderson’s Punch-Drunk Love. His career has had its fair share of highs and lows, but with his latest movie Hustle receiving huge critical acclaim, hopefully, Sandler can continue to bring us great performances we know he is capable of.

CELEBRITIES ・ 15 HOURS AGO