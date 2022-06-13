Jennifer Hudson Achieves EGOT Status With Tony Win For 'A Strange Loop'

In telling the story of Elvis Presley, the over-the-top, flashy “King of Rock and Roll” who became a cultural icon and an integral part of music history, it makes perfect sense on paper to put Baz Luhrmann in control of such a story. In films like Moulin Rouge!, William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet, and most recently, 2013’s The Great Gatsby, Luhrmann likes to hit the gas hard and ignore the brakes, with an ostentatious and showy style that often allows himself to be the star of the show. Sometimes this style works—as when he’s exploring the decadent experience of a French nightclub or the party atmosphere of a millionaire trying to capture the attention of a long-lost love—but in exploring the life of a real person, a person with real issues, problems and layers, Luhrmann doesn’t know how to present the complexities of real life. With Luhrmann’s films, he almost always wants to create an extravagant fairy tale, and while that approach tonally mostly makes sense with the life of Presley, Luhrmann’s musical biopic Elvis becomes more style than substance.
