Daily Commercial

Trial postponed: Leesburg man charged with manslaughter will stand trial in November

By Frank Stanfield
 3 days ago

TAVARES — The manslaughter trial of a man charged with killing his live-in girlfriend has been postponed until Nov. 28.

It was to start Tuesday .

Circuit Judge Larry Metz granted the defense motion for continuance for Renee Aviles on Friday.

Aviles, 35, was arrested and charged in the shooting death of Traci Hamby at their Bassville Park home on Feb. 13, 2020.

According to court records, Aviles told Lake sheriff’s deputies that the couple had been arguing all day and he went into a bedroom to get some sleep. At around 1 a.m., she barged into his room, and he rolled over, grabbed a handgun and shot her.

He had been trained as a military police officer and was familiar with firearms, according to the arrest affidavit.

Judges routinely grant defense motions to continue for a variety of reasons, including availability of witnesses, attorney scheduling, and time to gather more evidence.

