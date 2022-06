Cornerstone Christian Center in Basalt hosted right-wing extremist pastor David Barton as its guest speaker on Monday, pushing “biblical” values in politics. Barton is the founder and president of WallBuilders, a conservative activist group forwarding evangelical Christian agendas in politics. He has been accused of peddling revisionist historical points in his work that focuses on rejecting the separation of church and state, as highlighted by the Southern Poverty Law Center, which labels Barton as an extremist with an anti-LGBTQ ideology.

EAGLE COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO