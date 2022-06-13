Thor: Love and Thunder

Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 5 on Disney + puts Obi-Wan in a precarious position, as he now has to protect a base full of Rebels from Darth Vader, the Third Sister Inquisitor Reva and a whole detachment of stormtroopers on the planet Jabiim. Will he find the strength to hold them off and protect Young Princess Leia? Join IGN host Max Scoville for Star Wars Canon Fodder and a full breakdown and ending explained for Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 5 plus all the Easter eggs we could find. Kenobi Ep 5 on Disney Plus once again brings viewers and Star Wars fans into the super stressful world of an Order 66 survivor like Kenobi, and he is trying to protect Young Leia and a group of Rebels who form The Path from Vader (a.k.a. Anakin Skywalker played by Hayden Christensen) an Inquisitor or two and a whole bunch of stormtroopers. Will the knowledge Obi-Wan Kenobi has about Anakin help him and Young Leia stay alive? Or will the next Anakin vs. Obi-Wan duel make him more powerful than we can possibly imagine? Helped by guest star O'Shea Jackson Jr., Kenobi has a few tricks up his space wizard's sleeve. If you're watching the Kenobi series and are looking for a full Kenobi Breakdown and the Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 5 Easter eggs, before Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 6 and the conclusion of the Disney Plus series, Canon Fodder has you covered. Don't forget about the Attack of the Clones era Anakin Skywalker flashback, the Obi-Wan Kenobi flashback, also known as the Anakin-Obi-Wan training scene from before The Clone Wars began.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 7 HOURS AGO