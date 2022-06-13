ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Thor: Love and Thunder

IGN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson urge Alamo Drafthouse moviegoers not...

www.ign.com

GamesRadar

Gorr the God Butcher - the Thor supervillain's history explained

Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher, the main villain of Thor: Love and Thunder, finally is revealed in the film's new trailer that debuted May 23. While Gorr the God Butcher isn't a household supervillain name like Lex Luthor, The Joker, Doctor Doom, or Thanos, he is a very well-regarded character from the beginning of a critically-acclaimed Thor run.
MOVIES
IGN

3 Animated Avatar: The Last Airbender Movies are in Production

Three Avatar: The Last Airbender animated films are in the works according to an announcement by Nickelodeon Animation and Paramount Animation at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival. The first movie will be directed by Lauren Montgomery, who has previously worked on the original Avatar: The Last Airbender animated series...
MOVIES
IGN

How to Watch Lightyear: Showtimes and Streaming Status

Buzz Lightyear is back in an all-new adventure that explores the origin story of Andy’s favorite Space Ranger. The spinoff “doesn’t live up to Pixar’s usual standards,” according to our Lightyear review, yet it’s still a fun watch with “striking visuals [and] strong performances” that Toy Story fans are sure to enjoy.
MOVIES
toofab.com

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Wows in New Dance Video to Doja Cat's Single Vegas

Daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie shows off her dancing prowess. The daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie strutted her stuff in a new YouTube video from the famed Millennium Dance Complex in Los Angeles, California. Shiloh was seen expertly dancing to Doja Cat's new single "Vegas" from the "Elvis" soundtrack and showed off her choreography from a class taught by Hamilton Evans.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IGN

Toy Story 4 Pinball Machine Revealed, First Video and Playfield Images

Toy Story 4 will be the next machine from Jersey Jack Pinball, in two limited edition models featuring different art packages, but both featuring tons of toys, ramps, and a carnival game theme. This is Jersey Jack’s second collaboration with Disney after 2018’s Pirates of the Caribbean and their first team up with Pixar. You can watch the first gameplay teaser below.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How To Find All Cameos

Just like the items for the Special Request, there are hidden cameos all over the story mode. Find them all, and you'll unlock an achievement called "Biggest Fan!"There are ten cameos in total; below is all the information needed to find each one of them. Burne's Cameo. Channel 6's boss...
COMICS
IGN

Marvel's Thunderbolts Explained: The Supervillain Team That's About to Reshape the MCU

The MCU is in a bit of a weird place lately. The Avengers as we knew them are basically gone following the events of Avengers: Endgame, and Marvel is still building towards the debut of iconic teams like the Fantastic Four and X-Men. This world needs protecting, and that responsibility might just fall on the shoulders of the Thunderbolts. But why are the worst villains on the planet suddenly fighting to save it?
COMICS
IGN

13 Actors Who Could Play Young Aragorn

Here are some humble casting ideas for a younger version of Aragorn - heir of Isildur - who would make for a pitch-perfect future King of Gondor. Click through the slideshow to see who made our list.
MOVIES
IGN

Trigun Stampede Is a New Series Based on the Classic Anime and Manga

Toho and Crunchyroll have announced Trigun Stampede, a new series arriving in 2023 that is based on the beloved classic anime and manga Trigun. Trigun Stampede is being produced by BEASTARS, Godzilla Singular Point, and Land of the Lustrous' studio Orange with an 'all-new staff and cast,' and Crunchyroll will be simulcasting the new anime from Japan in more than 200 countries around the world.
COMICS
IGN

Game of Thrones Jon Snow Sequel Series Reportedly in Development

A Game of Thrones spin-off focused on Kit Harington’s fan-favourite character Jon Snow is in early development, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The spin-off is described as a sequel series, and Harington is reportedly already attached to return to the role if the project proceeds. A Jon Snow spin-off...
TV SERIES
IGN

Achievements and Trophies

Welcome to IGN's complete list of Chorus achievements and trophies including secret Achievements/Trophies. We've got everything you need to maximize your Gamerscore and/or deck out your trophy cabinet. Click on a Trophy or Achievement below to see a full guide. This Achievements and Trophies page is a stub. Make it...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Abbott Elementary Second Season Debuts This September

After a massively successful first season, ABC's new comedy Abbott Elementary is heading back to school in the fall. Today, ABC announced that the acclaimed show will return to TVs for a second season starting on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 9 p.m. ET. Led by Quinta Brunson, who stars as...
EDUCATION
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
IGN

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge Wiki Guide

Episode 4: "Rumble in the Zoo" is part of IGN's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge Wiki guide. This Episode features Dirtbag and Groundchuck as the final bosses, has three optional challenges and four secrets. This episode takes place at Central Park Zoo. Challenges. You will be able to complete...
COMICS
IGN

Exclusive Clip From For All Mankind Reveals Fight Between Danny and Karen

In For All Mankind Season 3, Episode 2 ("Game Changer"), the decision over who will command the Mars mission leads to a shift in personnel, and a commercial spaceflight company makes an announcement. In our exclusive clip from "Game Changer," Danny confronts Karen about their past relationship.
TV SERIES
IGN

Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 5: Breakdown, Ending Explained & Easter Eggs | Star Wars Canon Fodder

Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 5 on Disney + puts Obi-Wan in a precarious position, as he now has to protect a base full of Rebels from Darth Vader, the Third Sister Inquisitor Reva and a whole detachment of stormtroopers on the planet Jabiim. Will he find the strength to hold them off and protect Young Princess Leia? Join IGN host Max Scoville for Star Wars Canon Fodder and a full breakdown and ending explained for Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 5 plus all the Easter eggs we could find. Kenobi Ep 5 on Disney Plus once again brings viewers and Star Wars fans into the super stressful world of an Order 66 survivor like Kenobi, and he is trying to protect Young Leia and a group of Rebels who form The Path from Vader (a.k.a. Anakin Skywalker played by Hayden Christensen) an Inquisitor or two and a whole bunch of stormtroopers. Will the knowledge Obi-Wan Kenobi has about Anakin help him and Young Leia stay alive? Or will the next Anakin vs. Obi-Wan duel make him more powerful than we can possibly imagine? Helped by guest star O'Shea Jackson Jr., Kenobi has a few tricks up his space wizard's sleeve. If you're watching the Kenobi series and are looking for a full Kenobi Breakdown and the Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 5 Easter eggs, before Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 6 and the conclusion of the Disney Plus series, Canon Fodder has you covered. Don't forget about the Attack of the Clones era Anakin Skywalker flashback, the Obi-Wan Kenobi flashback, also known as the Anakin-Obi-Wan training scene from before The Clone Wars began.
TV & VIDEOS
IGN

How To Find All Classic Headlines

Classic Headlines from the reporting days of Burne are one of the many secrets hidden throughout Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge story mode episodes. These items are part of Burne's side quest. Get them all, and you'll get 50 points. Where Are The Classic Headlines. There are three Classic...
COMICS
IGN

Jurassic World Dominion Squanders Its Biggest Opportunity

The Jurassic World trilogy is officially over. With Jurassic World Dominion now in theaters, this historic franchise which began with Jurassic Park has now come to a conclusion, at least for now. It took us 29 years and six movies to get here, and we’ve looked back at all of the previous movies in this series recently on IGN. So after all that, how does director Colin Trevorrow’s latest installment wrap up the story that was started by Steven Spielberg’s original film all the way back in 1993?
MOVIES
IGN

How To Find All VHS Tapes

Vernon Fenwick's VHS Tapes are hidden throughout Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge story mode episodes. These items are part of Vernon's special requests, so if you find all of them, you'll get 100 points. Where Can You Find All the VHS Tapes. There are five VHS Tapes in total,...
TV SERIES
IGN

TV Shows - Review

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 will debut on Netflix on June 22, 2022. Below is a spoiler-free review. In some ways, the most unexpected thing The Umbrella Academy could’ve done was pull back on some of its trademark wackiness to tell a more intimate story of a family in crisis – as the world ends (again) in the background. Season 3 requires a tad bit of patience to see its vision through, but if you hang in there through a few slower initial episodes you’ll be rewarded with a moving portrait of a complicated and flawed family, bolstered by excellent performances and a good amount of Umbrella Academy-flavored fun.
TV SERIES

