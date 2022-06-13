ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Explainer: The world of crypto lending

By Tom Wilson, Elizabeth Howcroft, Hannah Lang
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tel9L_0g9IFu6o00

LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - Major U.S. cryptocurrency lending company Celsius Network froze withdrawals and transfers on Monday, citing "extreme" market conditions, sparking a sell-off across crypto markets. read more

Here's what you need to know about crypto lending - a corner of the digital asset market that has boomed over the last two years during soaring interest in cryptocurrencies.

WHAT'S THE DEAL?

Crypto lending is essentially banking - for the crypto world.

Just as customers at traditional banks earn interest on their savings in dollars or pounds, crypto users that deposit their bitcoin or ether at crypto lenders also earn money, usually in cryptocurrency.

While savings at traditional banks offer paltry returns due to historically low interest rates, crypto lenders offer much higher returns - at the very top end as much as 20%, though rates depend on the tokens being deposited.

Crypto lenders make money by lending - also for a fee, typically between 5%-10% - digital tokens to investors or crypto companies, who might use the tokens for speculation, hedging or as working capital. The lenders profit from the spread between the interest they pay on deposits and that charged on loans.

HIGH RETURNS? SO CRYPTO LENDERS MUST BE POPULAR

They are.

Crypto lending has boomed over the past two years, along as decentralised finance, or "DeFi," platforms. DeFi and crypto lending both tout a vision of financial services where lenders and borrowers bypass the traditional financial firms that act as gatekeepers for loans or other products.

The sites say they are easier to access than banks, too, with prospective clients facing less paperwork when lending or borrowing crypto.

The total value of crypto at DeFi sites soared to a record $110 billion in November, up fivefold from a year earlier and reflecting record highs for bitcoin, according to industry site DeFi Pulse.

Traditional investors and venture capital firms, from Canada's second-biggest pension fund Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec to Bain Capital Ventures, have backed crypto lending platforms.

IS THERE A CATCH?

There are several.

Unlike traditional regulated banks, crypto lenders aren't overseen by financial regulators - so there are few rules on the capital they must hold, or transparency over their reserves.

That means that customers who hold their crypto at the platforms could lose access to their funds - as happened with Celsius on Monday.

Crypto lenders also face other risks, from volatility in crypto markets than can hit the value of savings to tech failures and hacks.

WHO ARE THE BIGGEST PLAYERS?

New Jersey-based Celsius is among them, with over $11 billion assets in its platform.

Other major lenders are also based in the United States. New York-based Genesis originated loans of $44.3 billion in the first quarter, with $14.6 billion in active loans as of March.

Other big names include U.S. lender BlockFi, which has some $10 billion of assets under management, and London-based Nexo, which has $12 billion.

REGULATORS MUST BE WORRIED, THEN?

Crypto lenders are in the sights of U.S. securities watchdogs and state regulators, who say that interest-bearing products are unregistered securities.

In February, BlockFi agreed to pay $100 million in a landmark settlement with the U.S. SEC and state authorities over its yield product. read more

Those same state regulators issued a similar cease and desist order to Celsius in September, calling its Earn product an unregistered security.

More widely, DeFi is throwing up risks for investors as it evolves to mirror traditional markets, a global body for securities regulators said in March, including a lack of disclosure of products and systems, patchy reliability and problems operating at scale. read more

Reporting by Tom Wilson and Elizabeth Howcroft in London and Hannah Lang in Washington; editing by David Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

2 Cryptocurrencies That Are Down 75% and Ready to Pop

Many top cryptocurrencies are down significantly from the all-time highs they set in late 2021. For risk-tolerant investors, this could be the time to establish a position. Ethereum is down over 60% from its all-time high but is on the verge of transitioning to proof of stake. Avalanche is down...
STOCKS
Reuters

Oil prices settle down on fears of Fed and oil profit tax

June 14 (Reuters) - Oil prices settled lower on Tuesday on fears the U.S. Federal Reserve will surprise markets with a higher-than-expected interest rate hike. Most Fed watchers had expected the U.S. central bank to hike rates by 50 basis points at its meeting on Wednesday. But after Friday's surprisingly strong consumer price index (CPI) data for May, more expect a rate hike of 75 basis points. read more.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Motley Fool

2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy on the Dip

The crypto market has fallen almost 70% from its high as investors have unloaded risky assets. Not all cryptocurrencies will recover, but Solana and Bitcoin are backed by a reasonable investment thesis. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
FOXBusiness

When will the stock market hit bottom? Goldman says watch for this signal

The stock market has gotten obliterated in a widespread selloff this month, and equities are likely to see further losses before the Federal Reserve signals that the conclusion of monetary tightening, according to Goldman Sachs strategists. In an analyst note this week, Goldman strategist Vickie Chang said the stock selloff...
STOCKS
CNBC

Suze Orman: This is 'the No. 1 investment' to make right now, 'no matter what'

Inflation is at historic highs, well above anything the U.S. has seen since the early 1980s. On Friday, June 10, investors and economists will be watching closely when the Bureau of Labor Statistics releases its latest consumer price index report, which measures the average change over time in prices paid by consumers for common goods and services.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Ukraine war forces switch in drug trafficking routes, EU body warns

LISBON, June 14 (Reuters) - Russia's invasion of Ukraine is triggering shifts in the smuggling routes for illegal drugs to Europe, the EU drugs agency warned on Tuesday. European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction (EMCDDA) director Alexis Goosdeel said the war had already had a "direct impact" on one of the heroin trafficking routes out of Afghanistan that used to pass through Ukraine and other neighbouring nations.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Bain Capital Ventures#Thomson Reuters#Web3 Investment#Defi
CNBC

Federal Reserve could boost rates by 75 basis points this week: 3 money moves to make first

The Federal Reserve is again poised to raise interest rates in an attempt to slow down the highest inflation in four decades without pushing the U.S. economy into a recession. The central bank was expected to hike its benchmark rate at each meeting this year, likely by a half-point. But, after May's worse-than-expected consumer price index report, some analysts are now projecting a 75 basis point increase from the Fed on Wednesday.
BUSINESS
AOL Corp

What Retirees Need to Do in a Bear Market

It’s easy to ride out stock market highs and lows when you’re still working. After all, the common advice for managing your 401(k) in a down market is standard: Just wait it out. The average bear market — usually defined as a dip in securities of 20% or more from recent highs — can last 13 months from growth peak to bottoming out and bounce back to breakeven at around 27 months. If you’re in your 40s or 50s, the best move is to take a deep breath, brew some herbal tea and be patient.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
Reuters

White House says discussing 'irresponsible' tariffs imposed by Trump

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, June 14 (Reuters) - The White House is discussing possible changes to some "irresponsible" tariffs imposed on Chinese goods by former President Donald Trump that raised costs on U.S. families and businesses, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday. She said internal discussions were continuing, but...
POTUS
Reuters

Oil rises on tight supplies; trade choppy on demand worries

NEW YORK, June 13 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Monday in a session of volatile trade as tight global supplies outweighed worries that demand would be pressured by a flare-up in COVID-19 cases in Beijing and more interest rate hikes. Brent crude rose 26 cents to settle at $122.27...
TRAFFIC
CNBC

Oil prices fall over 2% as Fed hikes interest rates

Oil prices fell more than $3 on Wednesday as markets worried about a fall in demand after the Federal Reserve hiked interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point. Brent crude futures for August settled down $2.7, or 2.2%, at $118.51 a barrel, having fallen as low as $117.75. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for July fell $3.62, or 3.04%, to $115.31 a barrel, after dropping to a low of $114.60.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Biden blasts oil refiners for record high gasoline prices, profits

WASHINGTON, June 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday demanded oil refining companies explain why they are not putting more gasoline on the market, sharply escalating his rhetoric against industry as he faces pressure over rising prices. Biden wrote to executives from Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC.N), Valero Energy...
POTUS
Reuters

Reuters

478K+
Followers
340K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy