ABNB announces Post-COVID branch realignment

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — ABNB Federal Credit Union announced it will be making several strategic realignments to its branch banking network beginning in June.

The Sewell’s Point Branch will be relocated to the nearby Ward’s Corner retail area in Norfolk, but will retain its ATM at the current Sewell’s Point location. The Naval Station, Naval Amphibious Base and ABNB’S USGC Base Portsmouth locations are closing due to limited public access.

ABNB says this repositioning supports its commitment as a community-minded credit union to deliver its products and services to the region.

Charles A. Mallon, Jr., President and CEO, stated, “We are extremely pleased to be making these positive steps that will provide greater access and convenience to our existing members. This will also allow us to elevate our service levels and introduce more people to the ABNB difference. In addition, I am proud to say that all staff will be retained and reassigned to other service locations,” concluded Mallon.

