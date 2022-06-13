ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

ABNB announces Post-COVID branch realignment

By Dana Hazzard
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T3YEa_0g9IFnAx00

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — ABNB Federal Credit Union announced it will be making several strategic realignments to its branch banking network beginning in June.

The Sewell’s Point Branch will be relocated to the nearby Ward’s Corner retail area in Norfolk, but will retain its ATM at the current Sewell’s Point location. The Naval Station, Naval Amphibious Base and ABNB’S USGC Base Portsmouth locations are closing due to limited public access.

ABNB says this repositioning supports its commitment as a community-minded credit union to deliver its products and services to the region.

Charles A. Mallon, Jr., President and CEO, stated, “We are extremely pleased to be making these positive steps that will provide greater access and convenience to our existing members. This will also allow us to elevate our service levels and introduce more people to the ABNB difference. In addition, I am proud to say that all staff will be retained and reassigned to other service locations,” concluded Mallon.

Click here for a complete list of ABNB locations and hours.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Juneteenth Festival in Hampton

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Celebrate Healthcare is inviting you to its upcoming Juneteenth Festival happening in Hampton. Bring the entire family for art, entertainment, food, games and so much more!. Celebrate Healthcare Juneteenth Festival. June 19 at Darling Stadium in Hampton 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find out more...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

City leadership drama continue in Portsmouth

WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. Police: Man’s body found on Sewells Point Rd in Norfolk, …. VDH updates COVID-19 quarantine, isolation guidelines. 2 men arrested, accused of hacking into Virginia …. Portsmouth holding special meeting after appointing …. ‘Your brother’s an angel’: Teenager’s murder unsolved …...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Photo Gallery: Spirit of Norfolk Fire

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Spirit of Norfolk caught on fire the afternoon of June 7, 2022 while in the water with more than 100 passengers on board. The passengers were all safely moved to the Victory Rover, then brought to shore. Then, the ship was moved to Pier 4 at Naval Station Norfolk where […]
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

A Portsmouth summer day camp is without enough resources to open its doors

WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. A Portsmouth summer day camp is without enough resources …. Police: Man’s body found on Sewells Point Rd in Norfolk, …. VDH updates COVID-19 quarantine, isolation guidelines. 2 men arrested, accused of hacking into Virginia …. Portsmouth holding special meeting after appointing …
PORTSMOUTH, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norfolk, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Health
Norfolk, VA
Health
City
Community, VA
Local
Virginia Coronavirus
Local
Virginia Business
Norfolk, VA
Business
City
Chesapeake, VA
City
Portsmouth, VA
Norfolk, VA
Coronavirus
Local
Virginia Sports
City
Norfolk, VA
WAVY News 10

Warrior East showcase coming to Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Warrior East showcase is coming to Virginia Beach. The annual showcase showing off the defense industry’s latest gears and equipment will be held at the Virginia Beach Convention Center June 22 and 23. More than 3,000 military, government and law enforcement professionals are expected to attend with more than […]
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

In The Kitchen: Virginia Beach Seafood Festival

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Gentlemen Foundation is hosting its first Virginia Beach Seafood Festival. Allen Fabijan and Nicholas Cleanthes from Blue Pete’s Restaurant joined us to preview the big event and Nicholas made Mahi Imperial and Oysters Rockefeller. Virginia Beach Seafood Festival. Virginia Gentlemen Foundation. October...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abnb#Covid#Post Covid#Abnb Federal Credit Union#Sewell S Point Branch#Atm#Nexstar Media Inc
Ash Jurberg

The Norfolk woman giving away millions

I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. Today, I wanted to shine the spotlight on a woman from Norfolk and her history of charitable giving.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Owner, employee fatally shot inside 7-Eleven in Newport News

WAVY News 10'a Andy Fox reports. Owner, employee fatally shot inside 7-Eleven in Newport …. Police: Man’s body found on Sewells Point Rd in Norfolk, …. VDH updates COVID-19 quarantine, isolation guidelines. 2 men arrested, accused of hacking into Virginia …. Portsmouth holding special meeting after appointing …. ‘Your...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Credits & Loans
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WAVY News 10

Virginia Peninsula Foodbank faces a perfect storm

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — In times, good and bad, the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank has been on the scene to help those with food insecurities. Hardship is hitting many corners of the community as some of the charity’s shelves are bare. “Right now, our donations of food have been down about 30 percent for a significant […]
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Virginia Mercury

Community development group has millions that could be used in Norfolk

Hampton Roads Ventures, the subsidiary of Norfolk’s housing authority, has $43 million in tax credits that have not been assigned to projects, according to a federal report.  A pandemic exception to the program’s stringent investment regulations means some of that money could go to a qualified Norfolk project, bypassing the hurdles to backing local projects […] The post Community development group has millions that could be used in Norfolk appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

34K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy