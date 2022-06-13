UT Police investigating off-campus assault

Police are investigating an armed robbery Thursday morning near the University of Texas campus. It happened at around 10:50 a.m. in the 2300 block of Guadalupe Street, just south of the 24th Street intersection. The UT Police Department says a male suspect robbed someone while holding a knife. The suspect...
We're learning more details about a string of robberies that occurred in Austin over five days. The Austin Police Department says it's investigating at least nine related robberies from Friday, June 10th through Tuesday, June 14th. List of robberies, according to APD:. June 10 – 614 E. St. Johns.
At 4:11 p.m. the suspect came up behind two people who were walking through a parking lot at 3400 Palm Way, which is in the Domain shopping center, according to an arrest affidavit. The victims told police he had a black shirt wrapped around his face and pointed a gun at the two as he tried to take a backpack from one of them.
AUSTIN, Texas - A teen has been injured in a shooting in North Austin and police have a suspect in custody. The shooting happened at just after 4 p.m. on June 14 in the Domain area near Burnet Road and Esperanza Crossing. Austin-Travis County EMS says a teen boy was...
SAN MARCOS — On the evening of Friday, June 10, 2022, officers from the San Marcos Police Department (SMPD) were dispatched to 1330 Aquarena Springs Dr. in reference to a bomb threat. According to a spokesperson for the City of San Marcos, a 911 caller reported a male acting erratically and running in and out of a store with a suitcase he claimed was a bomb.
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a vehicle and its driver possibly involved in a fatal crash in February. The crash happened at 3:17 a.m. on February 1st in the 2000 block of North I-35 Northbound. Police are looking for this...
A 17-year-old was seriously injured Tuesday evening after the man he was trying to rob pulled out a gun and shot him, court documents say. The injured teen, identified as Jaylyn Reed, is now charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony. It happened at around 4...
UPDATE: The Austin Police Department says Eimi Estrada has been found. Further details were not immediately available. Austin Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 11-year-old girl who was last seen Monday. Eimi Estrada left her Austin home Monday at around 10:30 p.m. and has not...
Police are investigating what led to a shooting Tuesday evening on Burnet Road in North Austin. According to the Austin Police Department it happened at around 4 p.m. at the intersection with Esperanza Crossing. The shooting victim suffered serious, but not life-threatening, injuries, APD said,. The road was closed at...
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Guadalupe County guy was shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies after he shot a female early Tuesday morning. It is not clear if either party were adults. The Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office said it got a call about a family disturbance on...
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department says it is investigating as a homicide a suspicious death in South Austin. Police say the body of a woman was found in a car at around 5 p.m. on June 12 inside a vehicle in a parking lot at the West Riverside Splash Pad at Auditorium Shores.
AUSTIN, Texas — One person received injuries after a small plane crashed into Lady Bird Lake in Downtown Austin Thursday afternoon. The Austin-Travis County EMS said it happened west of the I-35 bridge. Coordinates on the Austin Fire Department’s active fire incident page website indicate the location is near Nash Hernandez Senior Road, and said it happened at around 2:02 p.m.
(Seguin) – The case of a body found at a local boat ramp has now turned into a homicide investigation. Seguin Police officials say the body of Santos Betulio Romero Hernandez, 51, of Seguin was found just before 6 a.m. Sunday at the boat ramp located in the 2800 block of IH 10 West.
AUSTIN, Texas - The Williamson County Sheriff's Office says one person has been killed and others injured after a shooting. The shooting happened at around 7:20 p.m. on June 12 in the 12600 block of Oro Valley Trail in Austin in Williamson County. The sheriff's office responded along with the...
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department was on the scene of an officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon. APD Police Chief Joseph Chacon said at 12:13 p.m., an officer saw a disabled vehicle on the side of the road near the 800 block of E. Koenig Lane with an occupant inside. The officer said the occupant had a knife, so additional officers were called to respond.
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating after a person died following an officer-involved shooting in North Austin. Chief Joseph Chacon says at approximately 12:13 p.m. on Sunday, June 12, an officer on standard patrol observed a vehicle in the 800 block of E. Koenig Lane near Airport Boulevard that appeared to be disabled.
Deputies with the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office shot and killed a man after they witnessed him pulling out a gun and shooting a woman during a dispute in Seguin overnight, GCSO officials said. The GCSO said the incident happened at around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday at a home in...
KILLEEN, Texas - A man is in custody following a five-hour standoff with police in Killeen, police said. Police said around 9:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 4400 block of Alan Kent Drive in reference to a shots fired call. When officers arrived, they were told a victim and...
Two Austin men were arrested and a third is still at large after a traffic stop Saturday morning. Brenham Police report that Saturday morning at 8:35, Officers initiated a traffic stop near the 2600 block of Schulte Boulevard. Upon stop, the front passenger of the vehicle fled on foot and still remains at large. An investigation was conducted and the driver, Jose Martinez, 19 of Austin, and the rear seat passenger, Evys Garcia, 51 of Austin, were taken into custody. Evys was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance. Jose was charged with Possession of Marijuana less than 2 OZ, Tampering with a Government Record, 2 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Money Laundering of between $2,500 and $30,000, and Human Trafficking.
