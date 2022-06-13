ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

UT Police investigating off-campus assault

CBS Austin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Texas at Austin Police Department says its investigating an off-campus assault that happened Saturday night. It happened near the intersection of West 24th St. and San Antonio St....

cbsaustin.com

CBS Austin

Police searching for robbery suspect near UT campus

Police are investigating an armed robbery Thursday morning near the University of Texas campus. It happened at around 10:50 a.m. in the 2300 block of Guadalupe Street, just south of the 24th Street intersection. The UT Police Department says a male suspect robbed someone while holding a knife. The suspect...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Victim shoots robbery suspect at The Domain, Austin police say

At 4:11 p.m. the suspect came up behind two people who were walking through a parking lot at 3400 Palm Way, which is in the Domain shopping center, according to an arrest affidavit. The victims told police he had a black shirt wrapped around his face and pointed a gun at the two as he tried to take a backpack from one of them.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Teen injured in shooting in North Austin, suspect in custody

AUSTIN, Texas - A teen has been injured in a shooting in North Austin and police have a suspect in custody. The shooting happened at just after 4 p.m. on June 14 in the Domain area near Burnet Road and Esperanza Crossing. Austin-Travis County EMS says a teen boy was...
AUSTIN, TX
City
San Antonio, TX
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
smcorridornews.com

Man arrested for Bomb Hoax in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS — On the evening of Friday, June 10, 2022, officers from the San Marcos Police Department (SMPD) were dispatched to 1330 Aquarena Springs Dr. in reference to a bomb threat. According to a spokesperson for the City of San Marcos, a 911 caller reported a male acting erratically and running in and out of a store with a suitcase he claimed was a bomb.
CBS Austin

Austin Police locate missing 11-year-old girl

UPDATE: The Austin Police Department says Eimi Estrada has been found. Further details were not immediately available. Austin Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 11-year-old girl who was last seen Monday. Eimi Estrada left her Austin home Monday at around 10:30 p.m. and has not...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Police investigating shooting in North Austin on Burnet Road

Police are investigating what led to a shooting Tuesday evening on Burnet Road in North Austin. According to the Austin Police Department it happened at around 4 p.m. at the intersection with Esperanza Crossing. The shooting victim suffered serious, but not life-threatening, injuries, APD said,. The road was closed at...
AUSTIN, TX
KTSA

Seguin front yard argument leads to 1 dead, 1 wounded

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Guadalupe County guy was shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies after he shot a female early Tuesday morning. It is not clear if either party were adults. The Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office said it got a call about a family disturbance on...
SEGUIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Body found in car in South Austin, police investigating as homicide

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department says it is investigating as a homicide a suspicious death in South Austin. Police say the body of a woman was found in a car at around 5 p.m. on June 12 inside a vehicle in a parking lot at the West Riverside Splash Pad at Auditorium Shores.
AUSTIN, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Austin

Small plane crashes into Lady Bird Lake in Downtown Austin, one person injured

AUSTIN, Texas — One person received injuries after a small plane crashed into Lady Bird Lake in Downtown Austin Thursday afternoon. The Austin-Travis County EMS said it happened west of the I-35 bridge. Coordinates on the Austin Fire Department’s active fire incident page website indicate the location is near Nash Hernandez Senior Road, and said it happened at around 2:02 p.m.
AUSTIN, TX
seguintoday.com

Discovery of body turns into homicide investigation

(Seguin) – The case of a body found at a local boat ramp has now turned into a homicide investigation. Seguin Police officials say the body of Santos Betulio Romero Hernandez, 51, of Seguin was found just before 6 a.m. Sunday at the boat ramp located in the 2800 block of IH 10 West.
SEGUIN, TX
fox7austin.com

1 person dead, others injured in shooting in Williamson County

AUSTIN, Texas - The Williamson County Sheriff's Office says one person has been killed and others injured after a shooting. The shooting happened at around 7:20 p.m. on June 12 in the 12600 block of Oro Valley Trail in Austin in Williamson County. The sheriff's office responded along with the...
KXAN

APD: 1 man dead in police shooting in north Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department was on the scene of an officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon. APD Police Chief Joseph Chacon said at 12:13 p.m., an officer saw a disabled vehicle on the side of the road near the 800 block of E. Koenig Lane with an occupant inside. The officer said the occupant had a knife, so additional officers were called to respond.
fox7austin.com

APD investigating officer-involved shooting that left 1 dead in north Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating after a person died following an officer-involved shooting in North Austin. Chief Joseph Chacon says at approximately 12:13 p.m. on Sunday, June 12, an officer on standard patrol observed a vehicle in the 800 block of E. Koenig Lane near Airport Boulevard that appeared to be disabled.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Man in custody following 5-hour standoff with officers in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas - A man is in custody following a five-hour standoff with police in Killeen, police said. Police said around 9:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 4400 block of Alan Kent Drive in reference to a shots fired call. When officers arrived, they were told a victim and...
KILLEEN, TX
kwhi.com

TWO ARRESTED, THIRD STILL AT LARGE AFTER TRAFFIC STOP

Two Austin men were arrested and a third is still at large after a traffic stop Saturday morning. Brenham Police report that Saturday morning at 8:35, Officers initiated a traffic stop near the 2600 block of Schulte Boulevard. Upon stop, the front passenger of the vehicle fled on foot and still remains at large. An investigation was conducted and the driver, Jose Martinez, 19 of Austin, and the rear seat passenger, Evys Garcia, 51 of Austin, were taken into custody. Evys was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance. Jose was charged with Possession of Marijuana less than 2 OZ, Tampering with a Government Record, 2 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Money Laundering of between $2,500 and $30,000, and Human Trafficking.

