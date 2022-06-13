ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Greenville Grooves is coming to Town Common on Friday

By Ryan Harper
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vP3Ri_0g9IFI0Y00

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Get ready for fun in the park.

On Friday, from 6-9 p.m. Greenville Grooves will be held at Town Common in Greenville.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20eM2o_0g9IFI0Y00

The event will feature Carrolll Dashiell in honor of African American Music Appreciation Month. The music will be Motown and R&B-themed. It will also feature food trucks, vendors and fireworks as well.

The location of the event is 100 E. 1st St.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Garden Lectures throughout 2022 at Tryon Palace

NEW BERN, N.C. — The Tryon Palace Gardens are a must-see at this time of the year.  The 21 acres of gardens are beautiful with late spring and summer flowers blooming throughout.  The gardens will continue to bloom and burst with color through the fall, and there will be exciting programs and lectures offered to celebrate […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Barks in the Park event will let you see canines you can adopt

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Get ready for a chance to give a furry friend a new forever home. The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina and Pitt County Animal Services are teaming up to have an adoption event in Greensprings Park. On June 26, from noon to 2 p.m., the groups will showcase canines waiting to […]
GREENVILLE, NC
piratemedia1.com

Greenville Grooves to celebrate Juneteenth with live performances

Greenville Grooves, a concert sponsored by the City of Greenville and Uptown Greenville, will be held at Town Common on June 17 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. with food trucks, vendors and fireworks in an effort to kick off Juneteenth celebrations. President and CEO of Visit Greenville NC Andrew Schmidt...
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, NC
Government
Greenville, NC
Entertainment
City
Greenville, NC
Greenville, NC
Sports
WNCT

New clothing boutique coming to Greenville in July

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Get ready fashionistas. A new clothing boutique is coming to Greenville on July 15. Apricot Lane Boutique is an upcoming clothing boutique coming in July with all types of fashion needs for those looking to wear something new. The owner, Carrington Bailey, goes into detail about what they have to offer […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Greenville, other ENC areas to get ARP money

RALEIGH, N.C. – Governor Roy Cooper announced Thursday that 30 local governments in rural areas across the state have been awarded grants from the Rural Transformation Grant Fund. Several areas in Eastern North Carolina, including Greenville, Tarboro, Mount Olive and Wallace, will receive the new source of support for rural economic development projects in North […]
GREENVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Music#Music Appreciation#Greenville Grooves#African American#Nexstar Media Inc
newbernnow.com

Weekend Happenings in and around New Bern: June 16 – 19, 2022

Join International Paper, Craven County Parks and Recreation, and United Way of Coastal Carolina volunteers will be installing a new Born Learning Trail at West Craven Park on Friday, June 17, 2022. Installation will begin at 8:00 a.m. and a Ribbon Cutting/Grand Opening will be held at 12:00 p.m. The Born Learning Trail will provide opportunities for learning and interaction for the children and families who use the Park.
NEW BERN, NC
Mount Olive Tribune

This week in history: June 15-21

Farmers in Wayne, Duplin and Sampson counties were expected to lose about $1 million by failing to apply for a tax refund on gasoline used for non-highway purposes. The estimated loss is based on figures from 1962. Statewide, the loss was expected to exceed $11.6 million. W. Burkette Raper, president...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
wunc.org

The joy and history of Juneteenth

Cities and towns across North Carolina are preparing for some of their biggest Juneteenth celebrations in years. Last year, Juneteenth was designated a federal holiday. June 19, 1865, is the day the last enslaved African Americans were officially notified of their freedom. This weekend, there are plans for everything from...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
WNCT

Farmville school remembers beloved cafeteria manager

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Farmville Middle School honored beloved cafeteria manager Cindy Warrick by planting a rose bush Wednesday. Warrick worked for Pitt County Schools for 22 years. She died in February. Those who knew Warrick said no student went without a meal on her watch. “Mrs. Warrick meant a lot to this community,” Farmville […]
FARMVILLE, NC
WITN

Crews converting Kinston intersection into all-way stop

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -Lenoir County drivers should be on alert this morning as crews work to convert an intersection into an all-way stop. Tower Hill Road and JP Harrison Boulevard is the intersection undergoing the change. Crews will start the process at 8:00 a.m. Motorists are encouraged to slow down...
KINSTON, NC
roanokebeacon.com

Where are they now? Derrell Young

Plymouth native Derrell Young is a man that wears many hats. However, he brings order to his and other’ busy lives by adhering to three core tenets. “I have a three pillar tenet that I live and operate by,” Young declares. “I teach people to trust God, I help them accomplish their goals and I love hard.”
PLYMOUTH, NC
piratemedia1.com

Greenville community acknowledges the history behind Juneteenth

As Juneteenth celebrations and events begin in Greenville leading up to June 19, Greenville and East Carolina University community members discuss the significance of the holiday and how Juneteenth originated. According to the National Museum of African American History and Culture’s (NMAAHC) website, at midnight of Jan. 2, 1863, enslaved...
WNCT

Wood Ducks introduce ‘All You Can Eat Deal’ on July 2

KINSTON, N.C. – The Wood Ducks are hosting the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers on July 2nd with the first pitch at 5 pm and gates opening at 4 pm. In the spirit of picnics and Independence Day, the Wood Ducks are offering an exclusive experience. Fans don’t miss out on an All You Can Eat picnic on […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

ECU Health Medical Center celebrates Project SEARCH graduates

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Project SEARCH, an educational program offered at ECU Health Medical Center (ECUHMC), is proud to announce eight students recently graduated from the program. Those students are Shaima Bader, Emonni Cannonier, Phabian Chen, Nydarious Johnson, Adrian Lewis, Andre Lewis, Marvin Sanderson and Isaac Soderstrom. Project SEARCH is a one-year internship program for students […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

WNCT

25K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy