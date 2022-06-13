ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pro softball event with unique format comes to San Diego State

By Mark Zeigler
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

Otay Ranch High alum Sashel Palacios, a catcher for Mexico's Olympic team last summer, is among the 42 players coming to San Diego this week for a pro softball event with a unique format. (Alexandra Mendoza/UT en Español)

Athletes Unlimited has staged a pro softball season for the last two summers outside Chicago. Now it is bringing 42 of the world’s best players to San Diego State starting today to coincide with the 50th anniversary of Title IX.

It’s called AUX Softball. That’s X, as in extreme.

There’s never been a tournament quite like this in softball, or maybe any other sport. The 42 players have been drafted onto three teams — gold, orange and blue — and will play six games over the next three days. Then they’ll do it again with different captains drafting different teams for six more games. Then they’ll draft yet again for the final three days.

Winners are crowned based on an accumulation of points for individual and team performance through all 18 games. (Batters, for example, get 40 points for a home run but lose 10 if they’re caught stealing. Pitchers get four points per out but lose 10 for each earned run.)

“Honestly, when you first hear about it, it’s bewildering,” said Cheri Kempf, the director of softball for Athletes Unlimited, which also provides professional opportunities for women in basketball, volleyball and lacrosse. “It’s, oh my gosh, this is team sports upside down. I admit to everyone that I was very much skeptical at first.

“But it works out quite well. It’s exciting to watch. It’s exciting to try to predict. You watch the draft and try to figure out who has the best team and how a team is going to work together. It brings in a lot of other questions. No two teams are ever the same. It’s really turned out cool.”

Athletes Unlimited created the concept, then began deciding where to put it. There were 20 possible locations across the country before they focused on the youth softball hotbed of Southern California. Kempf has known SDSU coach Stacey Nuveman Deniz for years, and Aztecs assistant coach Victoria Hayward — who won a bronze medal with Canada at the Tokyo Olympics — is on AU’s players executive committee.

“Fans love short seasons,” said Hayward, an outfielder drafted onto the blue team. “They love the intensity of every pitch mattering, every moment mattering. We’ve seen this through all of our sports. We’re trying to build a new model highlighting those things that can be repeated in different cities and different sports. We’re trying to make this something that can be transplanted many times a year, in many different places, and allow females athletes to be full-time professionals.

“San Diego felt like a great place to start. And it was a no-brainer for us at San Diego State.”

Every game will be air live on ESPN2 or ESPNU. Tickets for each doubleheader are $15 for standing room and $22 for general admission grandstand. Monday's games are at 3 and 5:30 p.m. (For daily schedules and ticketing, go here .)

The dates were picked to capitalize on momentum from the Women’s College World Series, which was won by Oklahoma and just fell short of matching 2021’s record TV ratings. Initially, they weren’t scheduled to play on June 23, Title IX’s 50th anniversary, but they quickly adjusted to put a doubleheader at 4 and 6:30 p.m.

“To think all this was possible when I was young girl is crazy,” Hayward said. “To be able to play softball as a professional, receiving money to play, on the 50th anniversary of Title IX, feels very poetic. We’re very thankful for that.”

About three-quarters of the AUX roster will also participate in Athletes Unlimited’s “championship” season from July 29 to Aug. 28 in Rosemont, Ill. Among them are 10 Olympians from last summer, including Otay Ranch High alum Sashel Palacios and several Mexico teammates plus four members of the silver medal Team USA: Rachel Garcia, Haylie McCleney, Dejah Mulipola and Amanda Chidester.

The difference with the games at SDSU is that they won’t be tethered to the same team or country for all 12 games. You’ll come to see players instead of rosters.

“The model itself is based on research,” Kempf said. “We don’t see fans totally stray from loyalty to their team. But what you do see is an evolution of fans who are very loyal to individual players. My family is from Kansas City, for example. We’re big fans of Eric Hosmer. When Hosmer goes to San Diego (in 2018), we’re not going to throw the Royals out but we’re keeping an eye on San Diego now because we like Hosmer. It leans into that model of fans’ loyalty and interest in individual players.”

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

