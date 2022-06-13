Comedian Katt Williams coming to MassMutual Center
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Actor and comedian Katt Williams is coming to the MassMutual Center during his “2023 and Me” tour on November 18.
MGM Springfield announced tickets will be going on sale beginning June 15 at 10 a.m. for pre-sale tickets and on June 17 at 10 a.m. for the general public. Tickets can be purchased at IGMSpringfield.com .
Katt Williams began performing as a teenager and by 1999 took comedy stages around the nation. In 2002, Williams gust starred on “NYPD Blue,” followed by additional TV appearances and shifted into film. His first film role was Money Mike in “Friday After Next.”
His latest stand-up special, “Katt Williams: World War III,” premiered May 17 on Netflix, which was filmed at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas.
2023 AND ME TOUR DATES:
- Friday, September 16, 2022 – Knoxville, TN – Knoxville Coliseum
- Saturday, September 17, 2022 – Norfolk, VA – Scope Arena
- Friday, September 23, 2022 – Houston, TX – NRG Arena
- Saturday, September 24, 2022 – Dallas, TX – Texas Trust CU Theatre
- Friday, September 30, 2022 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum Center
- Saturday, October 1, 2022 – Indianapolis, IN – Farmers Coliseum
- Friday, October 8, 2022 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
- Friday, October 14, 2022 – Baltimore, MD – UMBC Events Center
- Friday, October 21, 2022 – Washington DC – DAR Constitution Hall
- Saturday, October 22, 2022 – Washington DC – DAR Constitution Hall
- Friday, October 28, 2022 – New York, NY – Hulu Theater at MSG
- Friday, November 4, 2022 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre
- Friday, November 11, 2022 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
- Saturday, November 12, 2022 – Chicago, IL – Credit Union 1 Arena
- Friday, November 18, 2022 – Springfield, MA – MassMutual Center
- Saturday, November 19, 2022 – Rochester – Blue Cross Arena
- Friday, November 25, 2022 – Southaven, MS – Landers Center
- Saturday, November 26, 2022 – Baton Rouge, LA – Raising Canes River Center Arena
