Comedian Katt Williams coming to MassMutual Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Actor and comedian Katt Williams is coming to the MassMutual Center during his “2023 and Me” tour on November 18.

MGM Springfield announced tickets will be going on sale beginning June 15 at 10 a.m. for pre-sale tickets and on June 17 at 10 a.m. for the general public. Tickets can be purchased at MGMSpringfield.com .

Katt Williams began performing as a teenager and by 1999 took comedy stages around the nation. In 2002, Williams gust starred on “NYPD Blue,” followed by additional TV appearances and shifted into film. His first film role was Money Mike in “Friday After Next.”

His latest stand-up special, “Katt Williams: World War III,” premiered May 17 on Netflix, which was filmed at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas.

2023 AND ME TOUR DATES:

Courtesy: MGM Springfield

Friday, September 16, 2022 – Knoxville, TN – Knoxville Coliseum

Saturday, September 17, 2022 – Norfolk, VA – Scope Arena

Friday, September 23, 2022 – Houston, TX – NRG Arena

Saturday, September 24, 2022 – Dallas, TX – Texas Trust CU Theatre

Friday, September 30, 2022 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum Center

Saturday, October 1, 2022 – Indianapolis, IN – Farmers Coliseum

Friday, October 8, 2022 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Friday, October 14, 2022 – Baltimore, MD – UMBC Events Center

Friday, October 21, 2022 – Washington DC – DAR Constitution Hall

Saturday, October 22, 2022 – Washington DC – DAR Constitution Hall

Friday, October 28, 2022 – New York, NY – Hulu Theater at MSG

Friday, November 4, 2022 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre

Friday, November 11, 2022 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Saturday, November 12, 2022 – Chicago, IL – Credit Union 1 Arena

Friday, November 18, 2022 – Springfield, MA – MassMutual Center

Saturday, November 19, 2022 – Rochester – Blue Cross Arena

Friday, November 25, 2022 – Southaven, MS – Landers Center

Saturday, November 26, 2022 – Baton Rouge, LA – Raising Canes River Center Arena

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.