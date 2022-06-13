KGWA Local News Monday

CA)--A number of individuals and organizations were recognized for the efforts and contributions they have made locally during the annual Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce meeting and banquet Tuesday night. The awards presented: Ambassador of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, Business of the Year, Civic Improvement Award, Special Recognition Award, Lifetime Achievement Award and Citizen of the Year. Citizen of the Year, traditionally presented to a person who has made lifelong contributions to the Enid community, was awarded to two people this year, Dr. Barry and Roxanne Pollard. The Civic Improvement Award went to the Kyle Williams Family for The One. The award is traditionally presented to a company or organization that has improved the quality of Enid aesthetically, socially or educationally. According to the Chamber, the Williams’ dedication and generosity to the community shows through their contributions to Enid and the world, with The One. Business of the Year was awarded to No Man’s Land Beef Jerky. The Special Recognition Award was given to the Enid A.M. AMBUCS club for the Veteran’s Memorial Bridge. The overpass on North Van Buren was renamed and unveiled as the Veteran’s Memorial Bridge after many months of planning by AMBUCS including flying around 200 American flags and service flags on holidays and special occasions along both sides of the bridge. The Lifetime Achievement Award was given to John Groendyke. The award is not presented annually, but is reserved for special occasions and special people who have made contributions in their business area, community, state and beyond. Volunteer of the Year is traditionally given to an individual who exhibits excellence in volunteerism throughout the community. This year, the recipient is Whitney Hall. Hall is a top volunteer of Main Street Enid, volunteer of The One, former member of Enid Metropolitan Area Planning Commission, past president of Enid Young Professionals, board member and volunteer for 4RKids, member of the city of Enid Historic Preservation Commission, co-chair of the Friends of the Observatory Steering Committee in support of the Currie-Gregg Observatory at Enid High School and a volunteer at Gaslight Theatre. Ambassador of the Year recognizes a chamber Ambassador who has demonstrated dedication to the chamber and the community through their volunteerism and is chosen by fellow ambassadors. For the second year in a row, Keri Haines received the award. Ambassadors attend events and ribbon cuttings representing the chamber.

