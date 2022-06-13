ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geneva, NY

City of Geneva Names New Deputy Fire Chief

By Lucas Day
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 3 days ago
Michael Bucklin has been promoted to the rank of Deputy Fire Chief and Fire Marshall within the Geneva Fire Department. Bucklin...

FL Radio Group

Report: Garage Fire in Scipio Center

Multiple fire crews are responding to a garage fire in Scipio Center. On Thursday at approximately 5:30p, Cayuga/Seneca Fire Wire reported Scipio,PoplarRidge, LongHill, Fleming, Moravia, Aurelius, Union Springs, Aurora, West Niles, Genoa Fire, Owasco RIT, and Southern Cayuga Ambulance were at Wycoff Road, near Duck Road for a garage fire.
SCIPIO CENTER, NY
FL Radio Group

DEC: Bloomfield Site Cleanup Requirements Achieved

The Crossman Corporation Superfund site on Routes 5 & 20 in Bloomfield has been reclassified. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has demoted the Ontario County location from a class 2 site to a class 4. The change comes as the DEC says the site “no longer presents a significant risk to public health and/or the environment.”
BLOOMFIELD, NY
WETM 18 News

Multiple lane reductions in Steuben County

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — The New York State Department of Transportation notified drivers today of several lane reductions along state roads in multiple Steuben County communities All of the closures will begin today, June 16, 2022. The closures are due to deck resurfacing on the following bridges throughout the county: State Route 248 over […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
Geneva, NY
WHEC TV-10

Second arrest made for body found in Geneva

GENEVA, NY. (WHEC) — Police announced a second arrest for an investigation into a dead body in a parking lot behind Geneva General Hospital. Lacritia Verstraete, 24 of Waterloo, was charged with second-degree manslaughter and the concealment of a human corpse. The Geneva Police Department and the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office took her into custody on Tuesday around 10:45 p.m. in Canandaigua.
GENEVA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Investigators are looking for this man

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Monroe County sheriff’s deputies are asking for your help to find a man with information that may be relevant to an ongoing investigation. Do you recognize this man? The sheriff's office Tweeted his picture last night but didn’t elaborate on what they are investigating.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

More than 500 outages in Monroe County after overnight storms

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The first round of storms overnight on Wednesday caused 523 power outages in Monroe County and a few outages in Ontario and Wayne County, reported RG&E. Webster had the most power outages at 486. You can report a power outage on the website for RG&E...
WETM 18 News

Motorcyclist airlifted after crashing into deer

CATON, N.Y. (WETM) — A Horseheads man was airlifted on Thursday after striking a deer while riding a motorcycle. According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, Crash Reconstructionists investigated a one-vehicle crash on state Route 225 in the Town of Caton on Thursday morning. It’s alleged that a motorcycle was being operated on that road […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Person hospitalized following electric shock at Royal Car Wash

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - One person is hospitalized after being shocked at approximately 10:30 Thursday morning at Royal Car Wash. Gates Fire Department responded to the Chili Avenue business, but it has been confirmed that there was not a structure fire. The identity and gender of the patient has not been disclosed at this time.
GATES, NY
FL Radio Group

Syracuse Hancock Looks to Establish Its Own Police Force

Syracuse Hancock International Airport is looking to soon have its own police officers. According to the Citizen, the Syracuse Regional Airport Authority was approved by state lawmakers to create its own police force. Currently, Syracuse police officers on secondary work permits are at the airport. By having their own police...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Missing SUNY Cortland professor found dead, deputies say

Cortland, N.Y. — A missing SUNY Cortland professor has been found dead after being reported missing Tuesday, deputies said. Muteb Alqahtani, 40, of Cortlandville, was found dead Tuesday in the woods near Route 281 in the Town of Cortlandville, according to a news release from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office.
CORTLAND, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester man faces charges after crash, police chase in Lima

LIMA, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was arrested and charged following a police chase in the Town of Lima on June 3, members of the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday. According to authorities, 32-year-old Bryant Carter Jr. of Rochester was charged with reckless endangerment in the first degree, unlawful fleeing of a police […]
LIMA, NY
FL Radio Group

Sodus Point Flood Repairs Complete

One Wayne County flood mitigation project is complete. The Department of Environmental Conservation has announced the completion of a flood mitigation project on Lakeshore Drive in Sodus Point. High water levels from severe storms caused erosion along the shoreline, threatening properties and sewers. 342-thousand dollars was awarded to the villaige...
SODUS POINT, NY
FingerLakes1

Farmington man arrested for indecent exposure at apartment building

A Farmington man was arrested following report of a disturbance. According to a news release, the Ontario County Sheriff’s Department arrested Christopher J. Nersinger, 44, of Farmington for exposure of a person and harassment. Upon arrival to the scene, deputies observed Nersinger to be intoxicated, standing at the top...
FARMINGTON, NY
WETM 18 News

Fire destroys home in Canisteo

CANISTEO, NY (WETM) – A structure fire engulfed a home on Taylor St., in Canisteo around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night. According to PEISH News, all occupants of the home are safe, but there was a pet dog that reportedly has not been found yet. Steuben County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the Canisteo Fire Department was dispatched […]
FL Radio Group

Cayuga Nation Leadership Battle Continues

The fight over the leadership of the Cayuga Indian Nation played out again this week at the Seneca County Board of Supervisors meeting. Cayuga Nation spokeswoman Maria Stagliano told the board that the Nation’s leader is Clint Halftown. Dylan John of the Turtle Clan says they are working to...
SENECA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Unlicensed driver veered into head-on crash that killed CNY man, deputies say

Schroeppel, N.Y. — An Onondaga County man has been charged after a car accident that killed an Oswego County man on Tuesday, deputies said. Michael Horne, 24, of Clay was driving a 2014 Chrysler northbound on Sutton Road around 8:01 a.m. in the town of Schroeppel when he veered into the southbound lane, according to a news release from the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

