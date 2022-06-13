Tennis racket statue stolen from Lincoln park, police say

A 23 year old woman was jogging near 35th and Apple on Friday, June 10th around 6:40 a.m. when she was hit on the back of a head by an unknown female. Lincoln Police say the victim tried to defend herself but was again knocked to the ground. The suspect took the victim’s cell phone and Beats headphones. Those items were valued at $1,075. The victim was able to wave down a passerby for help and called police. She said the suspect took off in a silver Jeep.

