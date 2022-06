Minkah Fitzpatrick has been one of the best defensive backs in the NFL over the past several seasons, and he will now be compensated accordingly. Fitzpatrick and the Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to a four-year, $73.6 million contract extension. The deal, which was confirmed by Fitzpatrick’s agent, makes the former Alabama star the highest-paid safety in NFL history.

