Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers is better than both Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks and Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets, at least if you ask Stephen A. Smith. Never mind that Luka carried the Mavericks all the way to the Western Conference Finals. It doesn’t matter that Jokic became NBA Most […] The post Stephen A. Smith claims Lakers’ Anthony Davis is better than Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic appeared first on ClutchPoints.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO