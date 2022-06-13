ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Tottenham 'ready to host Torino director in north London' and negotiate swoop for Serie A Defender of the Year Gleison Bremer amid interest from Juventus, Inter and Milan

By Ben Willcocks For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Torino director Davide Vagnati is preparing to fly to north London this week to discuss a deal with Spurs for defender Gleison Bremer, according to reports.

The 25-year-old was named Serie A Defender of the Season after a superb campaign in Turin, which helped his side claim 10th in the Italian top flight.

Bremer's defending also led to Torino finishing with the fifth best defensive record in the division, bettered only by the league's Champions League qualifiers AC Milan, Inter, Napoli and Juventus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zeBqW_0g9IBuFe00
Torino centre-back Gleison Bremer claimed the Serie A Defender of the Year award last season
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r20D2_0g9IBuFe00
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte succeeded in firing Spurs back into the Champions League

Spurs manager Antonio Conte is keen to bolster his defence ahead of next season, with Inter's Alessandro Bastoni and Villarreal's Pau Torres reportedly at the top of his wish list.

But according to Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, Tottenham's director of football Fabio Paratici is ready to welcome the Torino chief to the capital to negotiate a swoop for the Brazilian centre-half, who has also attracted interested from a handful of Italian clubs.

Juventus and Inter - two of Conte's former clubs - are reportedly eager to secure Bremer's services, as well as Serie A champions AC Milan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MC6tr_0g9IBuFe00
Alessandro Bastoni remains on Tottenham's radar as Spurs look to improve at centre-half
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zv2vQ_0g9IBuFe00
Pau Torres' defending helped Villarreal make the Champions League semi-finals last season

However, it is believed that a move to north London is more likely, as the Italian clubs do not seem to have the financial resources to hand to match Torino's asking price.

The club are only prepared to sell Bremer for a fee in the region of €30 million to €40 million - a price tag Tottenham are reportedly able to match.

Spurs have already been active in the transfer market this summer, strengthening Conte's squad with goalkeeper Fraser Forster and wing-back Ivan Perisic on free transfers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01BtTO_0g9IBuFe00
Fraser Forster (left) and Ivan Perisic (right) have already joined Tottenham on free transfers 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03SXpX_0g9IBuFe00

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Tottenham expect to complete the £25m signing of Yves Bissouma from Brighton after he passes a medical with the midfielder set to become Antonio Conte's third summer signing

Tottenham expect to complete the £25million signing of Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma after he passed a medical on Thursday. Brighton will receive over £5m in add-ons. The 25-year-old flew into the UK on Wednesday and had a medical at the club's training ground, according to the Standard. Spurs...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Paul Pogba is set to complete his return to Juventus on a four-year deal following talks with his lawyer Rafaela Piment after footage emerged of the midfielder dismissing Manchester United's offer of more than £300,000 a week as 'nothing'

Paul Pogba is set to complete his return to Juventus after it emerged he dismissed Manchester United’s contract offer of more than £300,000 a week as ‘nothing’. Juve look to have won the battle to sign Pogba as a free agent following talks with his lawyer Rafaela Pimenta as the sides move closer to agreeing terms over a four-year deal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'It's got to be personal!': Jack Wilshere says James Maddison's exclusion from Gareth Southgate's England squad is 'very harsh' - with ex-Three Lions star insisting the Leicester star should be 'in the conversation at least'

Ex-England international Jack Wilshere's believes James Maddison's England exile has 'got to be personal' with manager Gareth Southgate. The Leicester playmaker has not featured for England since 2019 and only has one cap to his name, against Montenegro in November of that year. A month earlier, he drew criticism after...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Manchester City 'are interested in Brighton's £50m-rated left-back Marc Cucurella' as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of bid for fifth Premier League title under Pep Guardiola

Manchester City are reportedly interested in acquiring the services of Brighton's Marc Cucurella this summer as Pep Guardiola looks to build on 2021-22's title-winning campaign. Guardiola has had to deal with issues at left-back since his arrival, with Manchester City often deploying the right-footed Joao Cancelo there last season. According...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alessandro Bastoni
Person
Gleison Bremer
Person
Fabio Paratici
Person
Fraser Forster
Person
Antonio Conte
Daily Mail

Nottingham Forest in talks to sign Mainz defender Moussa Niakhate - with Premier League newcomers keen on left-footed centre back who is out of contract at the end of next season

Nottingham Forest are in talks to sign Mainz centre-back Moussa Niakhate. The 26-year-old centre back is out of contract at the Bundesliga side next summer and so while he would be available on a free in 2023, Forest are keen to do a cut-price deal in the next few months.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

A 'shambles' and a 'farce'! How Chris Kirchner's bid to buy Derby County collapsed and why EFL dithering has put the Rams at even greater risk of collapse... Independent regulator, anyone?

The collapse of American entrepreneur Chris Kirchner's bid to buy Derby County has been described as 'a shambles' by those close to the deal. And the EFL's dithering performance has been labelled 'a farce' that has significantly increased the risk of the Rams going bust. Sportsmail has spoken to people...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: BBC chiefs are under pressure to drop Michael Vaughan again after he was charged by the ECB following Yorkshire's racism scandal, with some feeling he should be stood down until case is concluded

BBC executives are facing pressure from within the corporation to drop Michael Vaughan after he was charged with bringing the game of cricket into disrepute in connection with the racism scandal at Yorkshire. Sportsmail has learned some at the BBC feel the former England captain should be stood down until...
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

British No 7 Ryan Peniston's remarkable run at Queen's continues with stunning victory over world No 44 Francisco Cerundolo to reach the last eight at the cinch Championships

From the original entry of seven British players into the cinch Championships few would have expected Ryan Peniston to emerge as the standard bearer. Yet the 26 year-old world number 180 is into the quarter finals after being roared to a second round victory by the usually sedate crowd at the Queen’s Club.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juventus#Ac Milan#Tottenham#Spurs#Italian#Brazilian#Inter Two
Daily Mail

FIFA reveal the 16 host cities for the 2026 World Cup across United States, Canada and Mexico... with Los Angeles, New York, Vancouver and the iconic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City among venues for expanded 48-team tournament

FIFA has announced the 16 host cities for the 2026 World Cup, which will be staged in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Matches will be played in 11 locations across America: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Seattle. Canadian...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Fulham and Wolves are locked in a two-way battle for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Joao Palhinha as the Cottagers agree a £15m deal for Bruno Lage's preferred Ruben Neves replacement

Fulham have agreed a £15million fee for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Joao Palhinha, 26, who is also a target for Wolves. The Cottagers, managed by Palhinha's fellow countryman Marco Silva, will be looking to avoid a third-straight relegation back to the Championship this season. The signing of Palhinha plugs a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Former QPR and Southampton striker Charlie Austin 'closes in on a move to Australia after opening talks with A-League side Brisbane Roar' following his release from Loftus Road

Former QPR and Southampton striker Charlie Austin is in talks with A-League side Brisbane Roar over a summer switch, according to reports. Austin was released by the west London club at the end of the season and is said to have already held talks with Brisbane boss Warren Moon. Sky...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Hero Socceroos goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne reveals the toll throwing away Peruvian goalkeeper's water bottle took on him: 'It goes against every moral fibre in my body'

He's been hailed a hero for pulling off the save that got the Socceroos into the World Cup, but Andrew Redmayne has confessed he had a moral dilemma during the penalty shootout against Peru on Tuesday morning. The goalkeeper threw his Peruvian counterpart's water bottle - which had instructions on...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Daily Mail

Rangers accept £350,000 from former manager Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa for young hopeful Rory Wilson to avoid FIFA intervening in the payment dispute between the two clubs

Rangers have accepted a £350,000 offer from Aston Villa for youngster Rory Wilson to avoid the case heading for a FIFA showdown. The Ibrox club and Villa, managed by former title-winning Rangers boss Gerrard, were at loggerheads over the transfer of the Scotland Under-17s striker, who bagged 49 goals at youth level for club and country this season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'It is a unique, unprecedented situation': Premier League clubs' plans for the World Cup will be crucial and the difference between success and failure, claims fitness guru Ade Mafe - who says teams may spring a 'surprise'

The season ahead presents a challenge for football clubs and coaches like no other, and the way they pilot their players through the World Cup period could prove the difference between success and failure. About a quarter of all Premier League players will be bound for Qatar in November, representing...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Henry Arundell is set for his England bow against the Barbarians on Sunday at Twickenham - with 19-year-old full-back star eyeing place in Eddie Jones' squad for tour of Australia

Henry Arundell is set to make his England debut at Twickenham on Sunday, as the national team square up to a powerful, French-flavoured Barbarians side before their summer tour of Australia. London Irish’s teenage full back has emerged as the sensation of the season, on the back of his eye-catching...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Lewis Hamilton looks further away from F1 victories than ever heading to Canada... but despite porpoising turmoil and the George Russell threat at Mercedes, hope remains that Brit can still extend his 15-year streak of winning a Grand Prix in every season

Montreal provides many happy memories for Lewis Hamilton. The Gilles Villeneuve Circuit was the scene of his first Grand Prix victory in Formula One, as well as his first pole position way back from his rookie year at McLaren in 2007. The wins have piled up in Canada since -...
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

413K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy