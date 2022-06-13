ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

Man wanted for ‘suspicious incident’ with minor at Vanderbilt Beach

By Robert Rose
 3 days ago

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. – Collier County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a report of a suspicious incident at Vanderbilt Beach earlier this week.

A 13-year-old boy told detectives he was approached by an unknown adult male at around 7:15 pm in a beach restroom.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), the boy was reportedly bothered multiple times by the man while using the restroom. The boy told detectives that the man asked him to join him inside the restroom and motioned for him to pull his pants down.

The suspect continued to stand in the boy’s way. That’s when the boy made movement towards the suspect for him to move and after several minutes he was able to get out of the restroom.

The mother then went looking for the suspect with her son and they found him on the second floor of the beach parking lot outside of another restroom. The mother confronted him and he said “he wouldn’t do that” and he was just waiting for his boyfriend.

That’s when the mother became upset, left and called authorities, but they did not see where the suspect went after the confrontation.

According to officials, the man in question is described as Hispanic, approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and between 180-200 pounds with bleached blonde hair and brown eyes. He was tan, clean shaven, and had three piercings in both earlobes. At the time of the incident, he was wearing blue shorts and a white tank top.

According to detectives, he spoke broken English with a heavy accent. Detectives were able to release this composite of him.

Beachgoers say they are now worried.

“People are sick. That’s crazy. You would never expect that to happen, especially in a place like Naples that’s so nice and a place like Vanderbilt Beach where everybody is so kind and friendly,” Thomas Turner said.

Kristin Turner, another beachgoer, said she was heartbroken to learn a 13-year-old boy was threatened in the bathroom, but wasn’t shocked because of the positioning of the bathrooms.

“I actually went to the bathroom by myself and the marshland and the palms, it’s really kind of dark and murky back there,” Turner said. “I told my husband when I came back to the beach I didn’t feel very comfortable because it was so isolated and quiet back there.”

Jill Newman is the owner and chief instructor at Naples Family Martial Arts. She says in situations like this the boy did the right thing.

“Any situation like that, you feel you’re uncomfortable, something is not right, someone is trying to put hands on you, get out of there.”

Newman says she is offering free self-defense workshops, kids anti-abduction classes and teen/college safety workshops at her facility located at 5926 Premier Way Suite 108 in Naples. Space is limited.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Collier County Sheriff’s Office at (239) 252-9300, or to remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 780-8477.

