School sports a central issue in opening interim session

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The June Interim Committee meetings of the West Virginia Legislature got underway on Sunday with an afternoon session of the Legislative Oversight Commission on Education Accountability.

Several provisions were presented pertaining to extracurricular activities and high school sports throughout the state, including Policy 2436.10 – the Participation in Extracurricular Activities Policy – which will allow for grades and/or credits to be transferred from a non-public educational institution for academic eligibility in high school sports activities.

The provisions governing eligibility, WVSSAC 127 SCR2, saw several changes, including that to the language pertaining to the combining of teams between middle school sports to also include regional sports, as well as county. This is to accommodate middle schools which feed into high schools in other county locations.

In order to discourage retaining students in grade levels for the purposes of athletic eligibility, six semesters of middle school play must be obtained by middle school students. And in order to discourage out-of-country recruiting, international students who are not part of a foregin exchange program will not be eligible for varsity competition, and will only be able to participate in JV athletics.

Also among the changes made Sunday, language relating to “marriage” has been extracted, non-school program participation can not take place during the sports season during the school year – with the exception of the USA Swimming Junior National Championship – number of quarters in a day which can be played by high school basketball players increased to six, with a maximum of 132 quarters for a single season – not including sectional, regional, and state tournaments.

WVSSAC 127 SCR 3 saw government contest provisions in the form of changes such as the increase of the number of all-star games permitted to be played to two. Also, rather than adhering to a set schedule, the three-week window of practice conditioning may vary between schools.

Days of practice required for participation in sports activities was decreased from 14 to 12, and schools may submit a waiver for a classification change if it is able to prove that a classification fails to accomplish the intent of the initial rule.

WVSSAC 127 CSR 5 pertained to other school activities, including band, and included robotics activities to the list of activities sanctioned by West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission.

The full 2022 June Interim Committee schedule can be found here, and more information on these sessions can be found at the West Virginia Legislature website here.