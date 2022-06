Special Logo Special Logo

ALBANY — Members and potential members who want to find out what the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce is all about are encouraged to attend the chamber’s Business After Hours gathering June 21 starting at 5 p.m.

Hosted by Mars Wrigley, the gathering will be held at the Whittlesey House in downtown Albany, a new event space.

The Whittlesey House is located at 312 W. Tift Ave. Registration is requested but not required.