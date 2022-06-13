ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magic Johnson predicts a triple-double for Draymond Green in Game 5, which, uh, sure

By Blake Schuster
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
No one has a better headline-to-performance ratio in the 2022 NBA Finals than Golden State’s Draymond Green. Or maybe no one has a worse ratio—it sort of depends which side of the fandom you fall on.

Through four games of a series tied at 2-2, Green has combined for 17 points, 29 rebounds, 23 assists and 18 fouls—including fouling out of Games 1 and 3. He’s also been called out on numerous occasions for borderline dirty plays, become Public Enemy No. 1 in Boston, taken heat from fans in the Bay Area and, throughout all of it, has been producing his own podcast after every game.

Oh, and even his own mother is roasting him online.

But Monday night’s Game 5 in San Francisco is where all of those side-plots end and prime Draymond returns…at least according to Magic Johnson.

Now that would be a plot twist.

For what it’s worth, Tipico Sportsbook has Green at +2300 to record a triple-double against the Celtics (+4.5) on Monday. Also for what it’s worth, Green hasn’t recorded a triple-double in the playoffs since Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors. Green had just one triple-double all season this year.

Maybe Magic knows something we don’t. Or maybe he’s trying to speak an exceptional Green game into existence. Either case probably does not present the best betting strategy.

