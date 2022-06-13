Lithium-ion battery pops, sparks fire at Madison home

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — A lithium-ion battery sparked a fire at a Madison home early Saturday morning.

Firefighters were sent to the 5200 block of Harbor Court just after 3:30 a.m. A resident was woken up by a loud popping noise in his bedroom. A lithium-ion battery, which was on a charger that was plugged into a wall outlet, could be seen popping, sparking and smoking.

Officials said the resident ran downstairs and alerted the rest of his family. Family members used dry chemical fire extinguishers to try to put out the flames but were unsuccessful. They evacuated the home and called 911.

Firefighters arriving on the scene could see smoke coming from a second-story window. They moved into the room and extinguished the fire. The room was damaged by smoke and fire, and smoke damage extended to the rest of the second floor. No injuries were reported.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.