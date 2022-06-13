ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Lithium-ion battery pops, sparks fire at Madison home

By Kyle Jones
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ckftC_0g9I9gAf00
WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — A lithium-ion battery sparked a fire at a Madison home early Saturday morning.

Firefighters were sent to the 5200 block of Harbor Court just after 3:30 a.m. A resident was woken up by a loud popping noise in his bedroom. A lithium-ion battery, which was on a charger that was plugged into a wall outlet, could be seen popping, sparking and smoking.

Officials said the resident ran downstairs and alerted the rest of his family. Family members used dry chemical fire extinguishers to try to put out the flames but were unsuccessful. They evacuated the home and called 911.

Firefighters arriving on the scene could see smoke coming from a second-story window. They moved into the room and extinguished the fire. The room was damaged by smoke and fire, and smoke damage extended to the rest of the second floor. No injuries were reported.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 1

Related
nbc15.com

Sheriff: Kidnapped man found dead in Columbia Co.; Madison residents arrested

Three suspects from Madison face homicide allegations after a kidnapping investigation led to rural Portage, where the victim’s body was discovered. The American dream of owning a home, feels like just a dream these days. Nearly two dozen emergency management offices in Wisconsin activated Wednesday. Updated: 3 hours ago.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Police Activity at Marcus Point Cinema

Three suspects from Madison face homicide allegations after a kidnapping investigation led to rural Portage, where the victim’s body was discovered. The American dream of owning a home, feels like just a dream these days. Nearly two dozen emergency management offices in Wisconsin activated Wednesday. Updated: 4 hours ago.
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, WI
Accidents
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
Madison, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
UPMATTERS

Two Wisconsinites lead police on chase through farm fields, steal another car from landscape company

SHARON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two suspects were arrested after allegedly leading police on a chase that reached speeds up to 100 mph and ramming a patrol car. According to the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, on June 9 around 5 a.m., a report came in from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office about a vehicle that was wanted. Two suspects were in the vehicle and were reportedly considered armed and dangerous.
nbc15.com

Armed robbers entered Beloit home through unlocked door

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beloit Police Department is still searching for two suspects who broke into a home early Saturday morning and demanded items from the people who lived there. BPD reported the two men got into the home, in the 800 block of Sherwood Drive, shortly before 2...
BELOIT, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Extinguishers#Lithium Ion Battery#Ion#Accident#Harbor Court#Rewritten
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison Fire Department responds to more than five dozen storm-related calls Monday

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Fire Department crews responded to 61 storm-related calls between 2:15 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. Monday. Officials said that most calls were powerlines that had been hit by falling trees and branches. Firefighters worked to form a perimeter around imminent hazards, to allow for Madison Gas & Electric technicians to respond. RELATED: Roofs ripped off buildings, trees...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Heavy police presence reported outside west Madison movie theater

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A heavy police presence has formed Wednesday evening outside of a movie theater on Madison’s west side. Multiple police cars could be seen surrounding the Marcus Point Cinema on the 7800 block of Big Sky Drive. At least 18 squad cars were observed driving around...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Sheriff’s office: Man kidnapped from Madison fatally shot in Columbia County; 3 in custody

PORTAGE, Wis. — Three people are in custody following what police said was a kidnapping in Madison that ended with the victim being fatally shot in rural Columbia County. According to a news release from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the kidnapping happened Tuesday in Madison. The victim was reportedly assaulted and bound before being put in his own vehicle...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
nbc15.com

UWPD officer injured in traffic stop, two arrested

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A UW- Madison Police Department officer was injured early Thursday morning during the arrest of two suspects during a traffic stop. Around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, the department said an officer attempted to stop a vehicle at the intersection of East Gorham St. and Pinckney St. During...
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Beloit Police investigating home invasion, robbery

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Police in Beloit are searching for two armed men who entered a home at 2 a.m. on Saturday and robbed the occupants. According to police, around 1:55 a.m. on Saturday, June 11th, the robbers entered an unlocked home in the 800 block of Sherwood and demanded money and property. Police described […]
BELOIT, WI
waupacanow.com

Fire at food plant

A fire broke out Monday morning at a food processing plant in the town of Belmont, near the Portage-Waupaca County line. It was declared a five-alarm fire and strike teams were paged from Portage, Waushara and Wood counties, according to the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System. The fire occurred at...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Deer crashes its way into Blackhawk Bank in Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — An unexpected guest smashed its way inside a Blackhawk Bank branch in Beloit Wednesday morning. According to the bank, the deer ran through the intersection of Broad Street and Blackhawk Boulevard and crashed through an office window, doing damage to the lobby area before escaping by breaking through a set of […]
BELOIT, WI
nbc15.com

Sword-wielding man arrested near Madison Amazon facility

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A suspect reported to be armed with “a very large sword” was taken into custody Monday night after he allegedly threatened to use it on the person he was searching for. According to the Madison Police Department, officers found the 48-year-old man after responding...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison man’s “dream home” destroyed in storm

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The storms Monday left damage across the Madison area, but for one man on the east side of Madison, the cost was his dream home and a harrowing experience. Gregg McDonald grew up on the Madison’s east side, in a neighborhood near Atwood Avenue. He delivered...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Dane Co. officials identify man found dead along road in Oregon

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County investigators have identified the person who was found dead on the side of a road near Oregon last week and released his cause of death. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 30-year-old Logan Gueths. The medical examiner stated that its analysis determined Gueths died of blunt force trauma.
OREGON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy