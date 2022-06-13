ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

UPDATE: I-59 NB near Springville reopens after crash

By WBRC Staff
wbrc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: I-59 NB is now open....

www.wbrc.com

wbrc.com

One person dead after train and vehicle collide in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One person is dead after a traffic incident involving a train and a vehicle, according to the Birmingham Police Department. Police were called to the scene in the 900 block of 17th Street SW Thursday evening. Authorities say an Amtrak passenger train was involved. No injuries...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Anniston woman dies following accident on U.S. 431

CLEBURNE Co., Ala. (WBRC) - An Anniston woman died following a multi-vehicle crash in Cleburne County on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, according to Alabama State Troopers. Troopers said 38-year-old Nyelshulia V. Lewis, was seriously injured when her SUV collided head-on with another car. Lewis was taken to a hospital where she later died from her injuries, according to troopers.
CLEBURNE COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Fatal Crash Involving Anniston Woman

Anniston, AL – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) has reported a multi-vehicle crash at approximately 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, has claimed the life of an Anniston woman. Nyelshulia V. Lewis, 38, was seriously injured when the 2016 Chevrolet Trax she was driving collided head-on with a 2009 Honda Accord driven by Anthony Foreman, 39, of Opelika. Lewis was transported to a local hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries. Foreman was transported to an area hospital. Prior to the collision between the Accord and Trax, the Accord struck a 2020 Honda Civic driven by Lauren Dukus, 26 of Woodland. Dukus and two of her passengers were transported to a local hospital. The crash occurred on U.S. 431 near the 217 mile marker, approximately seven miles west of Heflin. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
ANNISTON, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham Police officer in stable condition following accident

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham Police officer is recovering following an accident in the 100 Block of 19th Street South. Investigators said shortly before 2:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 16, 2022, a community member called the Birmingham 911 Communications Division to report an officer-involved accident in the 100 Block of 19th Street South. South Precinct officers arrived on the scene and observed a Birmingham Police patrol vehicle that had collided into a utility pole and barrier fence at the scene of the old Alabama Power Company building.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham Fire fights house fire in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews assisted Fairfield Fire Wednesday by fighting a house fire in Fairfield city limits. A BFRS chief said the fire destroyed the large two-story house on Hillside Drive. Firefighters said no one was injured. The chief said Birmingham worked the house fire...
FAIRFIELD, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham crews repaving streets, parking temporarily restricted

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham, with Dunn Construction, started street paving projects on Wednesday, June 15, and will continue on June 16. Parking is not allowed during this project, which will take about a week to complete. The streets are listed below:. 13th Avenue South from Richard...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Hwy 79 in Jefferson County shut down

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hwy 79 in Jefferson County is being shutdown temporarily due to a wreck near Bradford Rd. Officials say to expect delays in the area. Air transport has been requested. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Woman caught driving 121 MPH in Owens Cross Roads

OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. (WAFF) - An Owens Cross Roads Police Officer was watching traffic on Highway 431 when he saw a car speeding by. When officer Vemar Wilson took his initial radar, it read 121 miles per hour. Wilson then took radar again and once more read 121 miles...
OWENS CROSS ROADS, AL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Alabama church shooting: 2 killed, 1 injured; suspect in custody

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. — Two people died and one was wounded when a gunman opened fire at an Alabama church on Thursday, authorities said. Update 11:09 p.m. EDT June 16: A “lone suspect” entered a small gathering there and began shooting, Vestavia Hills police Capt. Shane Ware said during a news conference late Thursday. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Two people were taken to UAB Hospital in Birmingham, where one of the victims later died, AL.com reported. The surviving victim is being treated at UAB Hospital, according to the news outlet.
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Busy weekend for CCSO

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office managed multiple drug-related arrests over the weekend.    Thursday, June 9, Cullman County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Dustin Dakota Overton, 25, of Vinemont. He was arrested for multiple warrants at the Cullman County Detention Center.  Overton was charged with: FTA/possession of marijuana, FTA/domestic violence, FTA /trespassing, FTA/attempting to elude and FTA/traffic violation.  Also on June 9, CCSO deputies assisted State Probation Officers with a follow up just outside of Arab inside Cullman County. Inside the residence, deputies discovered narcotics and paraphernalia.  Kenneth Ray Mayo, 49, of Arab was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

18-year-old drowns in Logan Martin Lake

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. — Officials are investigating the drowning of an 18-year-old in Alabama's Logan Martin Lake Saturday afternoon. Learn more in the video above. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said it happened around 3:15 p.m. near the cliffs just south of the Stemley Bridge. The teen's body was recovered around 5:40 p.m. near that location.
LOGAN, AL
wbrc.com

Homewood residents displaced after apartment evacuates building due to structural damage

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Families in 12 Homewood apartment units have been forced to evacuate because property managers found structural damage in the building. A dozen or so residents at The Valora at Homewood apartment complex evacuated Tuesday night because of structural beam issues. One unnamed resident tells WBRC they only had about a half-hour’s notice to grab their stuff and get out. The complex’s management told residents in a letter later put on their doors that the fire department knew about the building problem and would come check for evacuation, but fire officials tells WBRC that isn’t true.
wvtm13.com

Hoover PD investigates suspicious package outside shopping center gym

HOOVER, Ala. — Hoover police investigating a suspicious package left at the front door to a gym at a shopping center off Highway 31 on Thursday. See video of the scene above. Police said Crunch Fitness and two other nearby businesses including a dance studio and a Mexican restaurant...
HOOVER, AL
AL.com

2 dead in Morgan County shooting, sheriff says

Updated at 1:04 p.m.: The Morgan County sheriff’s office have identified the two people who died in gun-related incidents Tuesday. The victim was Henry (Hank) Laverne Schoonmaker, 43, of Hartselle. The suspect who the sheriff’s office said killed himself after a multi-agency police pursuit, was Carl Orbin English, 43, of Somerville.

