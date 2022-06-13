UPDATE: I-59 NB near Springville reopens after crash

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office managed multiple drug-related arrests over the weekend.
Thursday, June 9, Cullman County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Dustin Dakota Overton, 25, of Vinemont. He was arrested for multiple warrants at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Overton was charged with: FTA/possession of marijuana, FTA/domestic violence, FTA /trespassing, FTA/attempting to elude and FTA/traffic violation.
Also on June 9, CCSO deputies assisted State Probation Officers with a follow up just outside of Arab inside Cullman County. Inside the residence, deputies discovered narcotics and paraphernalia.
Kenneth Ray Mayo, 49, of Arab was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of...
