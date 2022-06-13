Commanders WR Terry McLaurin expected to skip mandatory minicamp amid contract discussions

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin. Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Back in April ahead of the NFL Draft, Washington Commanders general manager Martin Mayhew let it be known he wants star wide receiver Terry McLaurin to remain with the organization "for a long time" as McLaurin looks to cash in while in the final year of his rookie contract.

Players at the position such as A.J. Brown, Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill, Stefon Diggs and Hunter Renfrow were all paid handsomely this offseason, but McLaurin hasn't yet put pen to paper on an extension. It appears the 26-year-old is willing to send a noteworthy message regarding the subject ahead of the start of summer.

According to John Keim of ESPN and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero (h/t Kevin Patra), McLaurin won't report to this week's mandatory three-day minicamp. Washington could fine McLaurin a total of $93,085 for missing the sessions, but it's unknown if the club will ultimately excuse his absences in an attempt to keep the peace for contract negotiations.

As noted by ESPN stats, McLaurin led the Commanders for the 2021 regular season with 77 receptions, 130 targets, 1,053 receiving yards and five touchdown grabs. Washington traded with the Indianapolis Colts for quarterback Carson Wentz earlier this spring and head coach Ron Rivera is likely keen on seeing Wentz and McLaurin build chemistry during spring and summer workouts.

Per Keim, the Commanders hoped McLaurin would attend mandatory minicamp despite the lack of a new deal "given his role as a team leader, even if he wasn't going to work out." It seems that won't be the case unless the two sides come to an agreement at some point before Monday ends.