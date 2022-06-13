ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Commanders WR Terry McLaurin expected to skip mandatory minicamp amid contract discussions

By Zac Wassink
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SwOO3_0g9I9HIc00
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin. Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Back in April ahead of the NFL Draft, Washington Commanders general manager Martin Mayhew let it be known he wants star wide receiver Terry McLaurin to remain with the organization "for a long time" as McLaurin looks to cash in while in the final year of his rookie contract.

Players at the position such as A.J. Brown, Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill, Stefon Diggs and Hunter Renfrow were all paid handsomely this offseason, but McLaurin hasn't yet put pen to paper on an extension. It appears the 26-year-old is willing to send a noteworthy message regarding the subject ahead of the start of summer.

According to John Keim of ESPN and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero (h/t Kevin Patra), McLaurin won't report to this week's mandatory three-day minicamp. Washington could fine McLaurin a total of $93,085 for missing the sessions, but it's unknown if the club will ultimately excuse his absences in an attempt to keep the peace for contract negotiations.

As noted by ESPN stats, McLaurin led the Commanders for the 2021 regular season with 77 receptions, 130 targets, 1,053 receiving yards and five touchdown grabs. Washington traded with the Indianapolis Colts for quarterback Carson Wentz earlier this spring and head coach Ron Rivera is likely keen on seeing Wentz and McLaurin build chemistry during spring and summer workouts.

Per Keim, the Commanders hoped McLaurin would attend mandatory minicamp despite the lack of a new deal "given his role as a team leader, even if he wasn't going to work out." It seems that won't be the case unless the two sides come to an agreement at some point before Monday ends.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Odell Beckham Jr. May Have His Sights Set On A New Contender

It will take time before Odell Beckham Jr. returns to NFL action after suffering an ACL injury in Super Bowl LVI. Still, his efforts helped the Los Angeles Rams win the title and he could have been the game’s Most Valuable Player if not for that incident. The timetable...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Report: Steelers Set Asking Price for Mason Rudolph

The Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly have compensation in mind for quarterback Mason Rudolph, and are waiting until teams hit that threshold, according to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Ray Fittipaldo. The Steelers currently have Rudolph taking second-team reps during summer workouts, but Fittipaldo said they'd be willing to part ways with the fifth-year quarterback....
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

All-Pro Joel Bitonio: Baker Mayfield 'was a great player for' Browns

Cleveland Browns All-Pro left guard Joel Bitonio witnessed the highest of highs and lowest of lows of the Baker Mayfield era with the organization. Selected in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft, Bitonio was there when Mayfield came off the bench to beat the New York Jets in downtown Cleveland in his official pro debut on a Thursday night in September 2018, and the 30-year-old was also on the roster last season as Mayfield struggled while playing through a serious injury to his non-throwing shoulder that he suffered early in the campaign.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Yardbarker

Attorney Tony Buzbee: 'Many others' could still file lawsuits against Browns' Deshaun Watson

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson continued to profess his innocence while speaking with reporters during the club's first day of mandatory minicamp on Tuesday. However, reports surfaced Monday that Watson will soon face a total of 26 active civil lawsuits regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions, as two more plaintiffs are expected to have their cases filed.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Commanders' Taylor Heinicke: Carson Wentz will play because 'NFL’s a business'

It was always a matter of when and not if Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke would be replaced atop the depth chart this offseason. That came in March when Washington traded with the Indianapolis Colts for signal-caller Carson Wentz, as head coach Ron Rivera has repeatedly left zero doubt since then that Wentz is his QB1 moving forward.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Mayhew
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
A.j. Brown
Yardbarker

Deshaun Watson reportedly facing 'unprecedented' punishment amid allegations, lawsuits

It was learned earlier this week that Cleveland Browns star quarterback Deshaun Watson could soon be facing a total of 26 active civil lawsuits regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. Two grand juries declined to indict Watson, but the 26-year-old nevertheless could, and likely will, be suspended by the NFL for violating its code of conduct even though he's repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Commanders#American Football#Espn#Nfl Network
Yardbarker

NBA Rumors: Atlanta Hawks Could Include John Collins, Clint Capela, Kevin Huerter, And The No. 16 Pick In A Package For Rudy Gobert

This offseason, there are a handful of stars being mentioned around the league in trade talks, and two big men seem to be in discussion a lot more than other players. A sign-and-trade for Deandre Ayton is one of the big possibilities being spoken about, while the Utah Jazz's latest playoff disappointment has seen trade rumors revolve around 3-time Defensive Player Of the Year, Rudy Gobert.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Sam Darnold’s Starting Career May Officially Be Over

The Carolina Panthers want to end the Sam Darnold era and his career as a starting quarterback. After trading for the quarterback last season, they are already set to move on from him one year later. The team got Matt Corral during the NFL Draft as one way to replace...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Report: Hawks expected to agree on long-term contract extension with De’Andre Hunter

The Hawks are reportedly set to be one of the most active teams in trade talks and free agency this offseason. After failing to get past the first round of the playoffs following a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals, Atlanta is going to make significant changes to build a contender around Trae Young, who is reportedly the only immovable piece on the roster… or is he? Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report says another piece of the young core has also been dubbed as untouchable.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Dodgers Comment On Dustin May’s Status

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Dustin May has been out for quite some time as a result of undergoing Tommy John surgery. Five games into his 2021 season, May had injured his elbow and was forced to sit out the remainder of the season. He was 1-1 with a 2.74 ERA...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Braves provide an update on Ozzie Albies

Two months puts Albies back on the field in the middle of August, but I expect the Braves to take things extremely cautiously with him, especially if Orlando Arcia keeps performing well. Albies will also need a few rehab starts in the minors before he returns to Atlanta. If everything...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes 'surprised a little' by criticism from former teammate Tyreek Hill

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes told reporters Thursday that the recent criticisms of his play from former teammate Tyreek Hill took him by surprise. Hill, 28, earned Pro Bowl nods in all six of his seasons with the Chiefs before he was traded to the Miami Dolphins in March. Last week, the speedy receiver released the first episode of a new podcast called "It Needed to be Said" and took a few shots at his former quarterback.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

34K+
Followers
36K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy