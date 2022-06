Investigation Update: On Tuesday June 14, 2022, members of the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force arrested a 17-year-old male from Dorchester and a 16-year-old from Roxbury in connection to an ongoing investigation into a recent non-fatal shooting in the area of 12 Greenville Street in Roxbury. The arrest warrants were applied for and granted following a BPD investigation into the non-fatal shooting of an adult male victim that occurred at about 5:18 PM on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in the area of Greenville Street in Roxbury.

