Excessive Heat Watch issued for Boone, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton, Owen by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 17:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Champaign; Clark; Clinton; Delaware; Fairfield; Fayette; Franklin; Greene; Highland; Hocking; Licking; Madison; Pickaway; Pike; Ross; Scioto SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 375 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN OHIO THIS WATCH INCLUDES 17 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL OHIO DELAWARE FAIRFIELD FAYETTE OH FRANKLIN OH HOCKING LICKING MADISON PICKAWAY IN SOUTH CENTRAL OHIO ADAMS HIGHLAND PIKE ROSS SCIOTO IN SOUTHWEST OHIO CLINTON IN WEST CENTRAL OHIO CHAMPAIGN CLARK GREENE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BEAVERCREEK, BLANCHESTER, CHILLICOTHE, CIRCLEVILLE, COLUMBUS, DELAWARE, FAIRBORN, GREENFIELD, HILLSBORO, LANCASTER, LOGAN, LONDON, NEWARK, PEEBLES, PICKERINGTON, PIKE LAKE, PIKETON, PLAIN CITY, PORTSMOUTH, SPRINGFIELD, URBANA, WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, WAVERLY, WEST JEFFERSON, WEST UNION, WHEELERSBURG, WILMINGTON, AND XENIA.

