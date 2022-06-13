ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Justin Trudeau Tests Positive for COVID—Again

By Alice Tecotzky
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Twitter that he has tested positive for COVID-19. In his post, Trudeau...

TheStreet

Elon Musk Chooses His Candidate For The 2024 Presidential Election

Elon Musk claims his atypical side. His detractors may say they have "Musk fatigue", but the richest man in the world seems not to listen to them. The closer we get to November's midterm elections, the more they're going to have to get used to hearing Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report chief executive officer speak out about politics and the candidates he supports.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheDailyBeast

DeSantis on Musk’s Seal of Approval: ‘I Welcome Support from African Americans’

In response to Elon Musk’s casual social media endorsement of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for president in 2024, DeSantis responded during a Wednesday press conference with a bizarre joke: “I’m focused on 2022, but I welcome support from African Americans,” DeSantis said. Tesla CEO and billionaire Musk, who is from South Africa but is white, told his millions of Twitter followers on Wednesday that he’d likely back DeSantis if he were to run. The comment came in response to a user asking who he was “leaning towards” in the race, and whether he’d vote for a Republican, to which he responded that it was “tbd.” Musk noted that he had “supported Yang last time, but DeSantis has a better chance of winning.” DeSantis, who signed into law some of the nation’s most restrictive abortion legislation this spring, has not announced any intention of running in the 2024 election, but he is widely regarded as a potential GOP contender against Donald Trump. Musk also floated the idea of creating his own Super PAC to support “candidates with centrist views from all parties.”
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Justin Trudeau
TheDailyBeast

New York AG Looking to Probe Trump’s $250M in ‘Big Lie’ Donations: Report

New York Attorney General Letitia James plans to investigate the $250 million in donations received by former President Donald Trump after he began claiming the 2020 election was stolen in the months following Joe Biden’s victory, according to Insider. A source close to the attorney general told the outlet that James, in searching for potential campaign fraud, would be able to claim jurisdiction through any New York donors. The report comes hours after James tweeted out a cryptic warning in response to the “disturbing” new details revealed on Monday night by the select House panel investigating the Capitol riot. “It’s my duty to investigate allegations of potential misconduct in New York,” James wrote. “This incident is no exception.” She did not immediately elaborate. A probe into “Big Lie” fraud would branch off from James’ long and ongoing investigation into the Trump Organization, about which she received authorization to depose the former president last week. On Tuesday night, New York’s highest court killed a last-ditch effort by Trump and his family to dodge testifying.
U.S. POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

U.S. Abortions on the Rise, Reversing 30-Year Trend: Study

After abortion numbers in the United States had been waning for decades, the trend reversed and numbers increased by 8 percent in the three years ending in 2020, according to a new study. Figures published Wednesday from the Guttmacher Institute, an abortion rights research group, show there were 930,160 abortions in the U.S. in 2020, with one in five of all pregnancies ending in termination that year. One of the study’s co-authors says the rise means that the fallout from the Supreme Court’s anticipated decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and curtail access to abortion rights could be much larger than first thought. “In the 20-something years I’ve been doing research on abortion at Guttmacher, this is the first time we’ve had an increase in abortion over two years,” researcher Rachel Jones said.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Canadian#Ctv News
TheDailyBeast

USA Today Removes 23 Articles After Reporter Allegedly Faked Sources

USA Today removed 23 articles from its website on Thursday after an internal audit found a reporter quoted people who either did not exist, were not part of the organizations the reporter tied them to, and faked evidence of interviews and recordings entirely, The New York Times first reported. USA Today said in a statement it received a correction request for a story written by Gabriela Miranda, a breaking news reporter. The request led to an internal investigation, in which the newspaper could not verify all the people quoted in some stories actually existed and found that some quotes should have been attributed to other people. Miranda, who did not respond to a request for comment by The Daily Beast, has since resigned from USA Today. “We strive to be accurate and factual in all our content and regret this situation,” the outlet said in a statement. “We will continue to reinforce and strengthen our reporting and editing diligence and processes.”
ENTERTAINMENT
TheDailyBeast

Deborah Birx Will Testify in Congress About Government’s Botched COVID Response

The Democrat-led House subcommittee investigating the government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic will hear from a particularly knowledgeable source on June 23: Deborah Birx, former President Trump’s coronavirus coordinator. According to a House panel spokesperson, Birx will be the first former Trump official to testify publicly in front of the subcommittee about the White House’s early pandemic response. In a statement shared with The Washington Post, the subcommittee said that Birx’s “firsthand knowledge” of the federal government’s missteps will provide insight on how the nation can both prepare for subsequent public health crises and “ensure that our public health institutions are never again compromised by decision makers more concerned with politics than Americans’ health.” In particular, Birx will testify about her claim that the government could have saved 130,000 American lives if it had acted faster and had clearer messaging.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

White Supremacist Richard Spencer Now Calls Himself a ‘Moderate’ on Bumble

Richard Spencer, who became well-known as an alt-right leader and white nationalist, admitted to Jezebel on Tuesday that he is active on Bumble in Dallas, Texas, where he markets himself as politically “moderate.” Spencer told a Jezebel reporter who was sent screenshots of his dating app profile by a reader that he no longer identifies as a white nationalist and that even the thought of calling himself a conservative makes him “cringe.” This is a man credited with making the term “alt-right” famous and who yelled “Hail Trump!” in 2016 as the crowd made Nazi salutes. The executive director of Integrity First for America told Jezebel that Spencer’s rebranding is just a way for him to “avoid accountability” because he lost a lawsuit as an organizer of the 2017 neo-Nazi Charlottesville riot that “financially crippled” him.
DALLAS, TX
The Associated Press

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

JUNE 10 – JUNE 16, 2022. From the Royal Ascot horseracing in England to demonstrations in Congo and the fourth month of the war in Ukraine, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.
PHOTOGRAPHY
UPI News

On This Day: Watergate arrests kick off Nixon scandal

In 1885, the Statue of Liberty, a gift from France to the United States, arrived in New York Harbor. In 1967, China announced it successfully tested a hydrogen bomb. In 1972, the Watergate scandal began with the arrest of five burglars inside Democratic National Committee headquarters at the Watergate complex in Washington.
NFL
TheDailyBeast

Sarah Palin Advances in Alaska House Special Election

Sarah Palin has moved on in an all-party primary election for Alaska’s open and only seat in the U.S. House, the Associated Press reported late Wednesday. The former Alaska governor and vice presidential candidate was among a field of 48 candidates vying for one of four spots on the general election ranked-choice ballot to replace the late Rep. Don Young, who died in March after serving as the state’s congressman for 49 years. Nick Begich, a Republican businessman, and Al Gross, an independent, also advanced. The fourth runoff spot had yet to be called on Wednesday night. With more than 130,000 votes counted, Palin had cruised to 28.3 percent of the vote after former President Donald Trump lent her his support in April. “Sarah Palin is tough and smart and will never back down,” Trump said in a statement, “and I am proud to give her my Complete and Total Endorsement, and encourage all Republicans to unite behind this wonderful person and her campaign to put America First.”
ALASKA STATE
TheDailyBeast

GOP Congressman Deletes Unbelievably Dumb Post About CNN

Apparently lacking a fundamental understanding of how television works, Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) on Thursday confidently blared on Twitter that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi allowed CNN to broadcast its Jan. 6 committee hearings coverage from the floor of the Capitol. “In case you forgot the sham #January6thcommitteehearings are purely for...
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

Ousted Fox News Editor: Hosts Helped Fuel ‘Murderous’ Trumpworld Rage Over Arizona Call

A former Fox News political editor says some of the network’s own hosts are at least partly to blame for the “panic” and outrage over the decision to call Arizona for Joe Biden in the 2020 election. The projection, which was made by Fox before all other networks, sparked the ire of Trumpworld at the time and led to some of the network’s own biggest stars claiming it was a bad call. Chris Stirewalt, who was fired from the network in January 2021, said in an interview with NPR published Tuesday that the anger over the call was misdirected. “We’re just telling you what’s going to happen. We’re not making anything happen,” he said of the analysts behind the call, whom he described as “just some nerds in a room.” The fallout, he said, “showed to me how much television—the perceptions of events, of television as entertainment, news as entertainment and treating it like a sport—had really damaged the capacity of Americans to be good citizens in a republic because they confused the TV show with the real thing.” The “murderous kind of rage” on display over the network’s Arizona call was also at least partly the result of Fox News personalities “repeating the baseless claim that Trump was going to win the election” for “months and months and months” ahead of the vote, he said.
ARIZONA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Queen’s Health Problems Prevent Her Attending Royal Ascot

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Queen Elizabeth pulled out of attending the Royal Ascot horse racing event today on Tuesday as she continued to struggle with mobility problems. Although it had not been widely expected that the queen would attend, the palace did not formally say that she would not be at the event, a key fixture of the royal summer, until Tuesday morning when a source told The Daily Beast: “The queen is not expected to attend Ascot today.” The first day of Royal Ascot traditionally begins with a horse-drawn carriage procession with the queen in the first carriage; this year her place will be taken by Prince Charles. The queen, a great racing fan, is likely to be particularly sad to miss the day’s events as she has a runner, King’s Lynn, in the 3:40 p.m. race.
CELEBRITIES
