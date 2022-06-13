Clay County Savings Bank celebrates 100 years

SMITHVILLE — Lake Festival committee President Allison Lamb said the current incarnation of Smithville Lake Fest hearkens back to her childhood. “I remember the lake festival being the place to be when I was a kid during the summers. As kids, we could run around downtown and buy trinkets from vendors, delicious food and see our friends while our parents hung out listening to the music and catching up. Our committee is trying to expand every year and make the event more like it used to be in the 90s,” she said.

