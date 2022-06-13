ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee Valley Authority Asking Customers to Conserve Electricity Today

By Charles Choate
thunderboltradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tennessee Valley Authority is requesting are area residents to conserve electricity today....

www.thunderboltradio.com

Comments / 66

Mabel Jadoon
3d ago

Did our part!!! I remember the days when we had no air conditioner. We sat underneath the trees just praying for the slightest bit of air. Telephones, if you had one, was a party line. Yeah we would party all day and all night long!

Reply(2)
13
DCW
3d ago

I should not charge my phone or my electric razor, how about my electric lawn mower and electric tooth brush. O my what to do?

Reply(6)
19
MP73
3d ago

But yet the government wants to push all these electric cars. How they plan on charging all of them when the grid is maxed out now

Reply(1)
11
IN THIS ARTICLE
