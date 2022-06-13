Tennessee Valley Authority Asking Customers to Conserve Electricity Today

Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Tennessee. Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Tennessee using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from May 2021 to May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. Data was available for 503 cities and towns in TN. Home values in the top city on the list grew by $308,158 over the last 12 months.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO