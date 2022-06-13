ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

3 Calorie-Burning Activities Trainers Swear By For When You Can't Make It To The Gym

By Louise Ferrer
Aside from following a well-balanced diet, exercising regularly is key to boosting your weight loss goals. If you want to burn calories, it’s an essential to get your body moving. Being consistent with your workouts not only helps you lose weight, but it also reduces your risk of getting diseases and puts you in a good mood overall.

But let’s be real: When it comes to exercise, we don’t always have the luxury to enroll in gym memberships or even have the time to go to the gym itself. As a result, we resort to at-home workouts and refer to online videos instead—which are absolutely okay, too.

So with that in mind, what exactly are the best calorie-burning exercises that don’t really require your attendance at the gym? We asked personal trainer and massage therapist Peterson Pierre of Xenhouse to find out. Keep reading to learn more.

Best Calorie-Burning Exercises

Dumbbell Squat To Press

According to Pierre, “The dumbbell squat to press is an amazing compound exercise. It works both upper and lower body muscles at the same time. This exercise burns a lot more calories than your typical exercise.”

Learn how to do the dumbbell squat to press by watching the video below.

High Knees In Place (Running)

“High knees in place is an efficient and vigorous cardio workout,” Pierre tells us. “Not only does it strengthen your lower body, but it raises your heart rate and allows you to burn calories in a short period of time.”

Learn how to do the high knees in place by watching the video below.

Mountain Climbers

If you’re in a hurry and want to get a quick workout in, mountain climbers are your best bet. He shares, “Mountain climbers [are] one of my favorite exercises to burn calories, especially when I’m short on time. [They activate] all the muscles in your body. You will always build a sweat with this exercise.”

Learn how to do mountain climbers by watching the video below.

