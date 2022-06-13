ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Queen pictured with Charles and Camilla on Garter Day

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QJb8L_0g9I7Hng00

The Queen has been pictured with the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall to mark the Order of the Garter service.

The 96-year-old monarch, who was dressed in a silver white gown and her blue Garter sash and holding a walking stick, was stood between Charles and Camilla, who were in their grand velvet Garter robes.

The photograph was taken at Windsor Castle on Monday ahead of the Garter service in St George’s Chapel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b5jpm_0g9I7Hng00
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall with the Queen (Steve Solomons/PA) (PA Media)

On the Queen’s arm was a matching silver handbag and in her hand her glasses. She was also wearing her Garter star badge, her Bow Brooch and silver shoes.

The Queen did not take part in the traditional procession of Garter Knights and Ladies through the grounds of the Berkshire castle.

Given her ongoing mobility issues, the decision was expected and in past years she has travelled by car to the place of worship.

She did attend the behind-the-scenes lunch and investiture ceremony.

It is the first time the Queen has been pictured since the four days of festivities celebrating her Platinum Jubilee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12vB91_0g9I7Hng00
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall walk in the procession ahead of the annual Order of the Garter Service (Matt Dunham/PA) (PA Wire)

This year’s Garter Day was beset by an internal struggle after the disgraced Duke of York was forced to remain out of sight during the procession after a “family decision” was taken to limit his appearance to the lunch and investiture ceremony.

Camilla was in the procession for the first time having been appointed a Royal Lady of the Order of the Garter.

Former prime minister Sir Tony Blair was also appointed to the oldest and most senior British Order of Chivalry as a Knight Companion and the honour prompted a noisy protest outside the castle walls by around 100 Stop the War activists who at one point chanted “Tony Blair war criminal”.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Duke of York ‘banned from public parts of Garter Day service’

The disgraced Duke of York has reportedly been banned from appearing in public at the Garter Day service in Windsor amid a claim he had been keen for a return to royal duties. Andrew, who missed the Platinum Jubilee celebrations after testing positive for Covid, will only be allowed at private parts of Monday’s ceremony, according to The Sun.
U.K.
newschain

Woman admits murdering her two-year-old son

A woman has admitted murdering her two-year-old son, who died in hospital. Police visited a property in Upper Garth Gardens, Guisborough, North Yorkshire, after a report of concern was made about Daniel Hodgson Green on February 2. He was taken to hospital and later died, Cleveland Police said at the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Queen Elizabeth was impressed by Kate Middleton’s adoration for Prince William despite royal status: author

Queen Elizabeth has always been in full support of Prince William and Kate Middleton as the future of the British monarchy. The claim was made by royal expert Andrew Morton, who has written a new book about the reigning monarch titled "The Queen." The bestselling author, known for being Princess Diana’s biographer, has previously written books on other members of the British royal family, including Meghan Markle and Princess Margaret.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Blair
shefinds

Here’s The Real Reason Why Prince William And Kate Middleton Weren't At Lilibet’s First Birthday Celebration

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s daughter Lilibet Diana just turned 1 year old over the weekend and many of her royal family members celebrated her birthday (including her namesake Queen Elizabeth II who she officially met!) While Prince William and Kate Middleton sent their niece a birthday message on social media, they did not visit her on her special day and instead headed to Wales with their children.
WORLD
People

Who Is the Duke of Kent, Who Joined Queen Elizabeth on the Palace Balcony at Trooping the Colour?

Queen Elizabeth had just one companion with her when she made her first appearance of her Platinum Jubilee weekend: her first cousin Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent. The 96-year-old monarch appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony on Thursday to take the official salute accompanied by the Duke of Kent, who was dressed in his military uniform. He also joined the bigger group of working royals when they came out onto the balcony later to watch the flypast by the Royal Air Force.
U.K.
Fox News

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughter Princess Eugenie to split time between UK and Portugal: report

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank are embarking on a new start for their family. Brooksbank, who married Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter in 2018, has landed a new job that will prompt his family to split their time between the U.K. and Portugal. The 36-year-old and the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson are parents to a 1-year-old son named August.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prince Of Wales#St George#British Royal Family#Uk#The Duchess Of Cornwall
shefinds

Wait ‘Til You See The Steamy New PDA Photos Of Meghan Markle And Prince Harry At Harry’s Polo Match

Prince Harry, 37, scored big at his polo match over the weekend in Carpinteria, CA, and sweetly kissed his wife Meghan Markle, 40— so cute! Harry’s team, Los Padres, (named since all members are fathers and live close to Los Padres National Forest) won the match of the day at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club charity event and we caught a glimpse of the couple embracing in the cutest romantic moment. (Aww!)
CARPINTERIA, CA
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton wows in bold bardot gown for glamorous red carpet with Prince William

On Thursday evening, the Duchess of Cambridge had a show-stopping fashion moment at the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in Leicester Square, London. Looking positively glorious alongside husband Prince William, the mother-of-three wore a glamorous Roland Mouret dress with a bardot neckline - a favourite of sister-in-law Meghan Markle. The dress was a black column style with a white band across the top that showed off her collarbones.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
AOL Corp

Prince Louis’s Faces Stole the Show Yesterday—Today It Was Prince Harry’s

Yesterday, Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee weekend kicked off with the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony (AKA her birthday #2), where the royal family gathered together on the Buckingham Palace balcony to wave to the crowds and watch the festivities, and where Prince Louis, 4, stole the show with his meme-worthy facial expressions during a special flypast by the Royal Air Force. But while we're still giggling at the young prince's comical faces, it seems that a new royal is grabbing our attention today with his expressions: Prince Harry.
WORLD
Marie Claire

It Reportedly Wasn’t the Queen Who Pushed for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Balcony Exclusion

The statement from Buckingham Palace read “After careful consideration, The Queen has decided…” to limit those on the Buckingham Palace balcony at Trooping the Colour to only working royals. But, according to the Star, via OK!, though the official statement read it was Her Majesty’s decision, it was actually two other senior royals who put their foot down for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s balcony exclusion—Prince Charles and Prince William.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Sarah Ferguson is a vision in an emerald green velvet and silk gown as she shows solidarity with Ukraine with yellow and blue pin at star-studded Filming Italy Festival 2022

Sarah Ferguson looked sensational in an emerald green gown as she attended the Filming Italy Festival 2022 red carpet in Santa Margherita di Pula on Sunday. The Duchess of York, 62, resembled a goddess in the velvet and silk dress, that showed off her lovely figure. She added a pair...
BEAUTY & FASHION
womansday.com

Cambridges Moving to "The Big House" in Windsor After Princess Eugenie Adelaide Cottage Drama

Everything that will change when Prince William becomes King. Yet another update in the whole Kate Midleton and Prince William moving saga. The royal couple are reportedly looking to relocate closer to the Queen in Windsor, but their previous plans to move into recently refurbished Adelaide Cottage (just a 10-minute walk from Her Majesty) have seemingly been canceled.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

All of Kate Middleton’s Royal Ascot looks through the years

We can’t resist the Duchess of Cambridge’s winning Royal Ascot style. Although Kate Middleton waited until 2016 to finally make her debut at the prestigious racing event, we’ve been treated to some fabulous fascinators and elegant outfits since then. Unlike noted equestrians Zara Tindall and Princess Anne, the Cambridges aren’t the most horsey of royals — and it’s been rumored that Middleton is actually allergic to the animal — but on the few occasions that we’ve seen the duchess at Royal Ascot, we’ve been treated to some seriously stunning outfits. From white lace to baby blue bows, we’re taking a look back at...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Kate's touching tribute to William: Duchess of Cambridge said she's 'in good hands' after a royal fan told her she'll make a 'brilliant' Princess of Wales in unseen clip from couple’s Jubilee visit to Cardiff

Royal fans have captured a very sweet moment from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's visit to Cardiff during the Queen's Jubilee weekend. 'Fifi Love the Cambridges', shared a video to Twitter, captured on 4th June when the couple visited Cardiff with Prince George, eight, and Princess Charlotte, seven, as part of the celebrations for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
139K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy