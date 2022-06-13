ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Parade of Champions at the International Boxing Hall of Fame (photos)

By George Owens
Canastota, N.Y. -- Many of the inductees from the classes of 2020, 2021 and 2022 took part in Sunday’s Parade of Champions, an annual tradition of Induction Weekend at the International Boxing Hall of Fame. This was the first parade in three years,...

