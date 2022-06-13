2022 Parade of Champions at the International Boxing Hall of Fame (photos)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 84; Low: 67. Severe thunderstorms possible. 5-day forecast. SYRACUSE HISTORY: HOW AN ENTIRE HOTEL WAS MOVED ACROSS THE STREET: As Syracuse’s population and attractions boomed in the 1920s, developers made plans for an opulent, $5 million, 600-room hotel at the intersection of Warren, Harrison and Onondaga. They would call it the Hotel Syracuse. But there was one problem: A smaller hotel already occupied the space where they wanted to build. Rather than raze that hotel, engineers and planners undertook one of the most amazing engineering achievements in Syracuse history: They picked up the building and moved it across the street. Here’s how. (Photo courtesy Onondaga Historical Association)

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO