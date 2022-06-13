ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Lexington surpasses 100,000 COVID-19 cases as virus spreads statewide

By Alex Acquisto
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h4Pu5_0g9I66D900

More than 100,000 cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed in Lexington since the start of the pandemic, public health officials said Monday.

With 150 new cases reported on Friday, plus the entry of backlogged cases into the total case tally managed by the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department, Kentucky’s second largest city has confirmed a total of 100,649 cases since March 2020, when the state diagnosed its first case. Lexington has also reported at least 625 COVID-19 deaths. Statewide, at least 16,004 people have died from the virus.

Spread of the virus is currently escalating in the city and across the state — the current seven-day rolling average in Fayette County is 147 new cases a day, compared to 90 a day this time last month, public health staff said. The statewide positivity rate, rising for more than two straight months, reached 12.42% last week.

But despite this increase, virus-related hospitalizations are not spiking as they did during omicron and delta variant waves. Last summer, for instance, the positivity rate from delta pushed hospitals to their capacity and resource limits . On Aug. 16, 2021, when the positivity rate reached 12.40%, 1,528 people were hospitalized in Kentucky, 429 were in intensive care units, and 224 were on ventilators.

That’s a far cry from last week when, even though the rate of people testing positive was the same, only 299 people were hospitalized, 34 were in ICUs, and 17 were relying on a ventilator to breathe.

Similarly, on Dec. 28, 2021, when the aggressively contagious omicron variant was raging in Kentucky, pushing the positivity rate to 12.61%, 1,330 people were hospitalized, 342 were in ICUs, and 203 were on ventilators.

Gov. Andy Beshear highlighted the decreased potency of the virus in an early June news conference when he said, “while the positivity rate continues to go up, it is not proportional anymore to significant illness.”

Roughly 78% of all Lexington adults are fully vaccinated (67% of the total population), according to the Kentucky Department for Public Health . That’s higher than the statewide adult vaccination rate of 67% (57% of the total state population). Only 32% of adults in Kentucky have received a booster.

Same-day appointments for first, second and third vaccine doses are available at the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday for free. Call 859-288-2483 for more information.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eaglecountryonline.com

Beshear's Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee Seeking Feedback from Kentuckians

The group will soon hit the road to listen to Kentuckians' thoughts about medical marijuana. (Frankfort, Ky.) – Governor Andy Beshear has named 17 members to the Team Kentucky Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee. The committee will help advise the governor on providing access to medical cannabis for Kentuckians suffering...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Health
Fayette County, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Health
Local
Kentucky Coronavirus
Fayette County, KY
Health
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Kentucky State
Lexington, KY
Coronavirus
County
Fayette County, KY
Lexington, KY
Government
WBKO

Grants aid protections for adults who are older, disabled

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Officials say federal funding has been awarded to Kentucky to support protections for older adults and those with disabilities. Gov. Andy Beshear said Wednesday in a statement that Adult Protective Services in Kentucky will receive $2.1 million and the Office of the State Long-Term Care Ombudsman will receive $238,000 from the Administration for Community Living.
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Hundreds of Kentucky cities receiving funding to offset COVID-19 costs

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - More than 360 non-entitlement cities in Kentucky are receiving funding that exceeds $162 million from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The funding is being distributed Thursday to help cities offset COVID-19 expenses like the costs of personal protective equipment, vaccination clinics, loss of revenue, and payroll, according to a release from Gov. Andy Beshear’s office.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
kentuckytoday.com

COVID-19 cases stay on rise in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Kentucky continued its upward trend during the seven-day period that ended on Sunday. While most other metrics also rose, the state’s positivity rate had a steep decline. A total of 13,497 new cases were reported to state...
WKYT 27

Young child drowns in Kentucky pool

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A toddler has died after drowning in a pool Wednesday morning in Laurel County. Deputies said the child was just 23 months old. Unfortunately, several drownings have been reported recently. This is the second drowning in Laurel County this year, and we know of two that have happened in Taylor County within three days.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
roadsbridges.com

The Launching of Kentucky's Tallest Bridge

The recently constructed Pond Creek Bridge on US460 in Pike County, Kentucky had an unusual construction method used to build it. More popular in Europe, incremental bridge launching is ideal when a bridge is very high and access via traditional cranes is difficult or impractical. The bridge, which is the...
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
wymt.com

Several Eastern Kentucky counties back in COVID-19 red zone

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - As of June 10, the COVID-19 Community Levels by County map shows 11 Eastern Kentucky counties in the red zone. Kentucky River District health leaders said they are seeing four times the number of cases they saw this time last year. ”We’re seeing that the...
wkyufm.org

‘Forever chemicals’ threaten drinking water across Kentucky

For years, environmental officials have said the levels of forever chemicals found in Kentucky drinking water were safe, but on Wednesday the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency revised that risk. At least 38 drinking water systems in Kentucky, including Louisville, have levels of forever chemicals the EPA now considers to have...
KENTUCKY STATE
foxlexington.com

Amid Kentucky heat wave Hope Center launches Hope Mobile

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – It’s another day of record temperatures in central Kentucky. Lexington continues to look for ways to offer some relief. The Hope Center Emergency Shelter is relaxing its’ restrictions, making sure no one is turned away while conditions are at a dangerous level.
LEXINGTON, KY
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
3K+
Followers
410
Post
606K+
Views
ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy