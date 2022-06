KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Facing a list of reasons to stay in bed, U.S. Air Force veteran Brian Liebenow wakes up most mornings looking at a day full of possibilities. “I hope people can know there is a lot of opportunity out there if you just go looking for it,” said Liebenow who has survived cancer, amputation, and must eat through a feeding tube. In a 2020 post on Medium he explained the list of almost two dozen health challenges tied to his service including a deployment overseas in 2001.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 9 HOURS AGO