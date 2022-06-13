McMahan Law Firm: Air ambulances, dog bites and preserving evidence

Puckett’s grocery store opened in the 1950s in Leiper’s Fork, a small town outside Franklin, Tenn., and was still operational when Andy Marshall purchased it in 1998. The original store has since changed hands and names, but today, A. Marshall Hospitality (AMH) operates six Puckett’s locations, with sites in Nashville, Chattanooga, Columbia, Franklin, Murfreesboro and Pigeon Forge, and a seventh is slated to open in late 2022 in Cullman, Ala. The Cullman location will be the hospitality group’s first venture outside of Tennessee.
