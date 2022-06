The Warriors are NBA champions again but, even though they didn’t clinch the title at home, the Chase Center was still packed and reacted incredibly. It’s always sweet whenever a sports team is able to win a title at home in front of their fans but, frankly, that’s just not how it works sometimes. And on Thursday night, that came to fruition as the Golden State Warriors were able to bring the dynasty back to life on the road in Boston with a Game 6 win over the Celtics to capture another NBA Championship.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO