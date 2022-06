The New York Rangers President and General Manager, Chris Drury addressed the media on Wednesday to close out the season. “I couldn’t be prouder of what our players and coaches accomplished this season,” he said via the Rangers social media feed. “We have a special group in that room. Obviously we’re disappointed we’re not playing right now in the Final, but we want to build on this as an organization.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO