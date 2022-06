Colonie police are continuing their investigation into what caused a deadly motorcycle crash. Officials say 64-year-old Frederick Franko of Caroga Lake was riding on Troy-Schenectady Road near Spruce Street Tuesday when he lost control of the motorcycle, causing it to strike a storm sewer grate. Franko was thrown off the motorcycle and was taken to Albany Med where he was later pronounced dead. Anyone who has information on the accident is asked to contact police.

COLONIE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO