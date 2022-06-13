Oneida County expanding youth employment programs

ONEIDA, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul recently announced that New York state has been awarded $2.7 million in Reach and Resiliency grant funds from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The money will help expand The Emergency Food Assistance Program’s reach into remote, rural, Tribal, and low-income areas currently underserved...
The Central Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired dedicated their newly renovated distribution center which is now called the Kenneth C Thayer Production and Distribution Center. Ken Thayer spent over 60 years volunteering for CABVI, and was given a lifetime achievement award by the Utica/Rome Chamber of Commerce. Senator Joseph Griffo, (R) 47th District attended the ceremonial ribbon cutting.
The Utica Fire Department held a ceremony to promote six members on Thursday. Utica Fire Department promotes several firefighters, one officer. Several changes to the city of Utica's 'firearchy' on Thursday. Several firefighters were promoted, during a ceremony at city hall, Thursday morning.
Syracuse, N.Y. – Applications are open for youths ages 14-20 looking for jobs or internships in Syracuse’s Summer Youth Employment Program. The city also is seeking more employers to participate. Students can apply for the summer positions at cnyworks.com. The jobs program is operated by CNY Works for...
Madison County is introducing a new program to help save lives amid an increase in opioid overdoses throughout the community. The county health department is working with the BRiDGES program to make naloxone, or Narcan, emergency boxes available at local agencies and businesses. The wall-mounted boxes are easily installed and BRiDGES will provide free training on how to administer the Narcan.
(WSYR-TV) — Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Wednesday the recipients of the Empire State Excellence in Teaching Award for 2022. The award honors prekindergarten through grade 12 teachers for their skillsets as an educator and their commitment to student success. 54 teachers from across New York State were rewarded,...
There’s a small fishing area located in the Woodford Memorial State Forest called Chittning Pond. The 60 year-old dam that holds the water in the pond was in need of repairs, so the Department of Environmental Conservation commissioned the work to begin about a year ago. DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos talked about why the work had to be done.
Upstate University Hospital has launched a new initiative that will allow patients to receive medical care in the comfort of their own home. Upstate Hospital at Home allows for some patients who need inpatient care but are well enough to be home to safely finish their treatment in their own home. These patients receive two in-person nurse visits and one in-person or telemedicine visit from a provider daily, delivery of all necessary equipment, supplies and prescriptions, and 24/7 remote monitoring.
OLD FORGE, N.Y. -- Enchanted Forest is in need of about 30-40 employees. They need everything from Admissions, Office and Administrative work, Parking lot attendees, Lifeguards, and ride attendants just to name a few, but even with the staff shortage Vice President/Director Marketing Katie Wojdyla says they still plan on opening the entire park.
The Utica Peregrine Falcon Project needs volunteers to help keep an eye on the newest fledglings in downtown Utica. Volunteers needed to keep an eye on new peregrine falcon fledglings in downtown Utica. The newest peregrine falcons in downtown Utica took their first flight Tuesday and officially become fledglings –...
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – The Sneaker Store in New Hartford is moving from its Commercial Drive location to a new spot in the village. The longtime businesses will relocate to the former Byrne Dairy site at the corner of Genesee Street and Campion Road. Owner Josh Belisle says they...
A Utica woman is this week's Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. Police say 48-year-old Monica Hill of Utica is wanted on charges related to a domestic violence incident. Hill is wanted on a Bench Warrant for Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd (class D felony), according...
UTICA, N.Y. – Sixth-graders and Watson Williams Elementary School in Utica are officially on their way to middle school following a ‘moving up’ ceremony on Wednesday. A former student, who is now a senior in high school, was the keynote speaker. Terriah Warren lives in Pennsylvania now but attended Watson Williams through sixth grade.
State Police have made an arrest after a school threat in Oneida County. The Durhamville Elementary School in the Town of Verona was placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon after the school received a phone call from a person who reportedly made threats against a staff member. Police arrested 31-year-old Jase...
I loved the television series Breaking Bad. Have you seen it? Bryan Cranston was great as a school teacher turned drug kingpin. Watching the show gets you caught up in the saga of these two guys navigating their way through making crystal meth, selling it to drug lords, escaping death time and time again.
ROME, N.Y. – The Humane Society of Rome is offering half-price adoptions this month to help alleviate overcrowding at the shelter and place the dogs, cats and kittens in loving homes. Employee Sara Tuthill says she hasn’t seen the shelter this full in the 15 years she’s been there,...
FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — 10th Mountain Division leadership is reminding Soldiers which locations are off-limits ahead of the summer season. This is outlined in a Memorandum issued last summer by 10th Mountain Division Commanding General Major General Milford H. Beagle, Jr. The policy states that Soldiers are restricted...
