Oneida County expanding youth employment programs

Upstate University Hospital has launched a new initiative that will allow patients to receive medical care in the comfort of their own home. Upstate Hospital at Home allows for some patients who need inpatient care but are well enough to be home to safely finish their treatment in their own home. These patients receive two in-person nurse visits and one in-person or telemedicine visit from a provider daily, delivery of all necessary equipment, supplies and prescriptions, and 24/7 remote monitoring.

1 DAY AGO