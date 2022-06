Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said Thursday he's grateful the state hasn't seen a mass school shooting, but he believes the odds are "it will happen in the state of Utah one day." "And I'm probably going to have to be the one to stand in front of those parents and look them in the eye, and it's going to be devastating if I can't, in good faith, say we tried to do something," Cox said during his monthly PBS news conference.

UTAH STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO