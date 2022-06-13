ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman dead after being hit by a vehicle in southwest Houston (Houston, TX)

On Saturday, a woman lost her life after getting hit by a car in southwest Houston. As per the initial information, the fatal incident took place at approximately 3:42 a.m. on Westpark Drive near Ann Arbor [...]

