Ominous Ohio weather forecast: Tornadoes possible, heat index of 104 expected

Ominous weather is forecast this week for North Central Ohio , ranging from a potential tornado to a heat index of 104 degrees.

Monday afternoon would be the calm before the storm, according to Kirk Lombardy, a meteorologist with the Cleveland office of the National Weather Service.

"Today it's going to be rather quiet," he said. "As we get into the evening hours, we're looking at the potential for a thunderstorm complex to move through the area."

Monday afternoon was forecast to be mostly sunny with a high of 86.

That was all expected to change once the sun was about to set for the night.

'A tornado, or two' could come in Ohio

The entire northwestern quadrant of The Buckeye State was listed as being at an enhanced risk for severe thunderstorms overnight Monday into early Tuesday morning.

Richland and Crawford counties were on the edge of that warning, but still included.

"This isn't going to be generic thunderstorms," Lombardy said. "These have higher end potentials."

By noon Monday, the weather service still didn't have an exact arrival time for the storm — any time between sunset and midnight was a good guess.

"We're still to hash out what the exact timing is," Lombardy said. "Right now it's looking like late this evening into the early morning hours."

Wind gusts reaching 70 miles per hour would let residents know immediately when the storm had reached their area.

"Large hail is a possibility," Lombardy said. "Also a tornado, or two."

'These could be very strong storms'

Rain was expected to fall from about midnight to sunrise Tuesday, although the timing of the storm cannot be guaranteed.

Anyone who lived in the region was cautioned to be careful, and to be prepared.

"A weather radio is good to have because it issues an alarm when we send out the warning," Lombardy said.

Many of those in the storm's path were expected to be sleeping when it arrived, making them at greater risk for harm if a tornado did hit their neighborhood.

"Be mindful that these could be very strong storms," Lombardy reiterated.

Even without the wind and the lightning, the rain itself could be dangerous for motorists.

"There could be some isolated areas of flash flooding," Lombardy said. "There's a possibility of isolated areas up to four inches of rain. The rain continues to fall after the main storm goes through."

Heat index as high as 104

By sunrise Tuesday, the storm should be moved out of North Central Ohio.

But that's when the heat would roast everything in the region, thanks to the high amount of humidity in the air.

The forecast called for heat index values to be as high as 104 degrees in western regions of the state Tuesday afternoon.

"In other words, when you combine the heat and the humidity, it will make the body feel like it’s experiencing temperatures between 100 and 104," Lombardy said.

Thermometers were only expected to register about 95 Tuesday afternoon, then as much as 97 by Wednesday afternoon.

The heat index, though, would be higher to the west on Tuesday, then it would be higher toward the central portion of the state on Wednesday.

The heat index is a number generated specifically to demonstrate the weather's impact on the human body , according to an explanation on the weather service's website.

"When the body gets too hot, it begins to perspire or sweat to cool itself off," the website reads. "If the perspiration is not able to evaporate, the body cannot regulate its temperature. Evaporation is a cooling process. When the atmospheric moisture content (i.e. relative humidity) is high, the rate of evaporation from the body decreases. In other words, the human body feels warmer in humid conditions."

