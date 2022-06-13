No benefit to taking ivermectin for COVID-19 symptoms, study led by Duke finds

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The final verdict from a study is in: Ivermectin is not an effective COVID-19 treatment after all, doctors say.

The study led by Duke researchers found no differences in relieving mild-to-moderate COVID-19 symptoms between patients taking the drug and those taking a placebo.

Dr. Adrian Hernandez, the executive director of the Duke Clinical Research Institute and the leader of the study, said Monday that there was “no significant benefit” in taking the polarizing horse-deworming drug to treat mild to moderate symptoms.

“Overall, most people improved their symptoms whether they took ivermectin or not,” Hernandez said. “Given these results, there does not appear to be a role for ivermectin outside of a clinical trial setting, especially considering other available options with proven reduction in hospitalizations and death.”

Researchers also found no difference in the number of people admitted to hospitals or visiting emergency rooms.

Results of the study were published Monday on medRxiv , a pre-publication server, and have been submitted for peer review.

Hernandez led the national study that sought to prove or disprove once and for all whether ivermectin, an anti-parasitic drug used in other dose sizes to deworm horses, has a role in the treatment of COVID-19.

The drug gained popularity in some circles, with podcaster Joe Rogan saying he used it to treat his COVID infection.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned people not to take it, even going so far as to post a tweet last summer telling people that “You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y’all. Stop it.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.