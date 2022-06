An overturned cement truck blocked an intersection in Santa Rosa’s Fountaingrove neighborhood for about three hours Wednesday morning. The truck blocked Newgate Court near Fountaingrove parkway as firefighters worked to prevent leaking oil from getting into the storm drain by using a mixture of dirt and kitty litter. The cement did not leak. The truck itself was pulled upright by a tractor. The truck driver was checked for injuries but declined to be taken to the hospital. Santa Rosa police are investigating the crash and trying to determine if speed was a factor. The driver isn’t suspected of DUI.

SANTA ROSA, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO