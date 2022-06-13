ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockingham County, NC

SUV rolls into Dan River, hits person trying to launch canoe in NC

By Brayden Stamps
 3 days ago

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An SUV was stuck in the Dan River and one person is hurt, according to Rockingham County EMS.

Medical personnel came to Dan River after getting reports of a traumatic injury at 8:35 a.m. on Sunday morning.

EMS says that the person was attempting to unload a canoe into the river when their SUV rolled backward striking them and then rolled into the river.

The victim has been taken to the hospital but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

